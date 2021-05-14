Iron Dome Protecting Israel: Iron Dome: Hamas Rocket Raining, Israeli “ Iron Armor ” Destroying Iron Dome Yun – Watch Israel Iron Dome System Invisible Shield Protecting From Hamas Rocket Attacks

There have been situations of war between Israel and Palestine. The Palestinian militant group Hamas has so far fired more than 1,700 rockets at Israel. Most of these rockets were destroyed by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Hamas is using its new Ayush rocket this time to target the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. It is said that this rocket can strike about 250 kilometers. The Hamas rain rocket had no significant impact on Israel. The main reason is that the Iron Dome system, called Israel’s Iron Armor, killed 90% of Hamas’s rockets in the middle of the road. Let’s see what is the Iron Dome system that has become an impenetrable wall …

Iron Dome is a symbol of the pride and pride of Israel

In 1991, Iraq fired its anti-slip missiles at the Israeli town of Telaviv. To counter this major threat to Israel, the United States immediately launched its Patriot missiles and killed Saddam Hussein’s anti-slip missiles halfway. Almost 30 years later, a fierce attack on Israel has again taken place. Hamas fired more than 1,750 rockets at Israel, but Israeli security forces ruined the attack with a locally developed Iron Dome missile defense system. The Iron Dome System is a symbol of peace and dignity for Israel, which has now become the United States and is buying it. It is the best missile defense system in the world. The “Iron Dome” is a short range air defense system designed to destroy rockets, artillery and mortars. This Israeli system has surprised the world with its success on several occasions.

See how the Israeli Iron Dome works

The Iron Dome defense system can work in all climates. According to media reports, he checks the range and direction of the target area and plays the warning siren. Locals have 30-90 seconds to get to safe places after the siren sounds. The Iron Dome then launches a counter-missile from the “Iron Dome” operators, anticipating the attack using its radar, and destroys the rocket in the air. Each Iron Dome launcher consists of 20 interceptor missiles. These missiles have an unmatched ability to sense rockets and missiles. This ruins the rocket attack up to an altitude of 70 km. However, Israel must also pay a heavy price. He has to spend $ 50,000 for each interceptor missile. Faced with the threat of attack, Israel has deployed an Iron Dome system battery in unknown locations across the country.

Iron Dome has been protecting Israel since 2011

In 2011, Israel deployed the Iron Dome system for the first time. After the Israeli-Lebanese war in 2006, the Israeli government announced the creation of this system. Hezbolla fired rockets at thousands of Israelis in the Israeli-Lebanese war. Learning the lessons of this attack, Israel decided to build the Iron Dome system. The Iron Dome system was built by Rafael Advanced Defense System of Israel. He is also assisted by Israel Aerospace Industries in this area. The Rafale company claims that the Iron Dome is capable of preventing 90% of attacks. It also has a mobile version which provides air safety for military, industrial and administrative buildings. There is also a naval version of the Iron Dome which protects Israeli ships at sea. The Iron Dome is capable of operating day and night. Israel is also building an iron dome for America called Sky Hunter.

Israeli planes wreak havoc, Hamas metro tunnel destroyed

Israel has deployed thousands of troops and tanks along the Gaza border in response to Hamas attacks. On the other hand, 160 Israeli planes destroy Hamas targets in Gaza City. In the latest incident, Israeli fighter jets, tanks and cannons bombarded the Hamas metro tunnels, destroying it for several kilometers. The IDF issued a statement saying security forces targeted 150 Hamas targets. Israel said Hamas operatives were fabricating tricolor colors from Gaza City to infiltrate Israel. The IDF said several rocket launching sites were also targeted. Israeli tanks and thousands of troops reached the Gaza border on Friday. They are shooting in the Palestinian territories. Israel has called on 9,000 of its reserve troops to work for vigorous action against Hamas. The Israeli authorities have asked residents living on the border to enter the bunkers.

