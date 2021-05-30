Iron Dome vs s400: Israel admits Iron Dome battery downed one of its own drones

Tel Aviv

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted that its defense system shot down its own drone during a clash with Palestinian militants. This Elbit Skylark drone was used by a wing of the IDF to gather intelligence. Who was killed by the Iron Dome battery while firing a missile mistaking it for a Hamas rocket. Since that incident, preparations have been underway for a massive overhaul of the IDF for drone operations and identification of enemy drones.

The Israeli army admits its mistake

Israeli officials want to confirm that none of their own drones are expected to be accidentally shot down in the future. For this, the Israeli Ministry of Defense also works in close collaboration with the army and the air force. The Israeli media Haaretz was the first to report the fall of this drone. However, the IDF has not admitted that it made a mistake.

IDF still eludes answers to many questions

After the report was released, the IDF has now admitted that its Iron Dome system accidentally shot down its own drone. It is not known when this incident occurred. The IDF also did not specify how many drones have been shot down by the Iron Dome defense systems during the recent fighting in Gaza and surrounding areas.

Claimed to have shot down the drone before the Iron Dome on May 17

The Israel Defense Forces announced on May 17 that the Iron Dome had shot down its first drone in combat. The Palestinian terror group Hamas also said it launched several drones into Israel during the conflict, including a new suicide drone named Shehab. Experts claim that Hamas obtained this drone technology from Iran. It is believed to be a copy of the Iranian drone Ababil.

IDF said – are investigating

An IDF spokesperson said the Iron Dome shot down an IDF Skylark drone while protecting Israel’s skies during the fighting in Gaza. The incident is under investigation. After which we can tell the whole story. The conflict between Hamas and Israel began on May 10. During the 11 days of fighting, more than 200 people were killed, including 11 Israelis.

Palestinians call Israel’s ceasefire in Gaza a victory for Hamas. Thousands of Palestinians celebrated the entry into force of the ceasefire. Many of them said the war had been costly but it was a clear victory for the militant Islamist group Hamas. At the same time, Israel warned in the strongest terms that if further hostile action was taken, it would retaliate again with all its might.

Israel wreaks havoc on Gaza in 11 days

More than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, were killed in the 11-day war. The war has caused widespread destruction in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, which is already a poor region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Friday that if further attacks were carried out, they would be retaliated with full force. He said if Hamas thinks we will tolerate rocket attacks, then that is wrong.