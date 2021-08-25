Is age a determining factor in talent competitions? Find out what are the advantages of senior profiles compared to young people (and vice versa)

Are older people better prepared than young people to meet the challenges of the labor market? Randstad, the human resources company, carried out a study based on the results of its skills test (DNA the skills tool). After analyzing three million tests, Randstad concludes that certain professional skills are found more in older professionals, which represents a significant differential advantage for so-called senior talents.

Professional skill level by age

In fact, although senior talent is often downgraded in favor of younger ones due to their tech-related technical skills, some skills or soft skills are clearly only learned with experience, as the Randstad report shows. .

More specifically, the Randstad DNA tool report reveals that among the skills in which seniors stand out are the ability to adapt to change, proactive initiative, negotiation skills and, to a lesser extent, people management.

Skills according to age

What does it mean? That with age, we are professionals able to adapt better to new situations, to be better negotiators or to have greater initiative.

But on the other side of the coin, this study identifies other skills that we may lose over the years. For example, decision making and emotional connection have a higher value the younger the worker.

Either way, identifying the skills of each professional and matching them to the characteristics of a job is essential to ensure its effectiveness and profitability, especially in the current situation.

In other words, a company must take into account the characteristics of its profession and its needs, knowing that the experience and skills of senior talent can really make a difference. These professionals, in addition to their training and experience, are able to offer other skills that are very useful to companies.

Innovation serving the search for talent

The Randstad DNA project consists of a methodology for evaluating professionals which, thanks to algorithms and thanks to big data, helps to find the employee profile that the company is looking for with maximum precision and reliability.

This methodology consists of questionnaires, which have already been applied about a million times in three years, with which it analyzes up to 16 relevant professional skills in applicants (social skills, decision-making, teamwork, initiative, changes adaptation, etc.) and compares the possible candidates for a job.

Today, many employers struggle to find the professionals they need to jump-start their projects or keep their businesses profitable. It’s called the talent gap, an issue that has been compounded by the pandemic and the digital transformation processes it has generated, which seriously threatens economic recovery.

In an effort to tackle this problem, Randstad is developing DNA Skills Tool, a job skills assessment product that helps companies find the employee profile that best fits their needs.

Synergy with university research

As part of their continuous improvement process for the DNA tool, Randstad and researchers David Gallardo and Alberto Maydeu are working together to improve and update the tests.

The research team detected some results that were too asymmetric, so that after a rebalancing process, it was possible to better discriminate the skills of candidates who differed little. The objective has therefore been to improve the identification of the skills of professionals so that they can best adapt to what companies are looking for.

