Is being unemployed a big disadvantage when looking for a job?

At a time when the labor market in Spain is in a vulnerable situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, LinkedIn, the largest professional social network in the world, is launching the Support Yourself on LinkedIn campaign with the aim of help professionals looking for an opportunity and small and medium-sized enterprises which must respectively boost their career or their professional activity.

As part of this campaign, LinkedIn conducted a study of 2,000 people who faced unemployment before or during the pandemic in Spain, which found that while there is still a significant stigma associated with unemployment, it is declining due to the current environment.

The study shows that 48% of those polled hid their unemployment situation from their nearest environment at some point. The most important reason for this, for four in ten participants (41%), is shame, followed by 36% who say they did it because they did not feel comfortable.

However, with an unemployment rate of 16.2%, up since March, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) *, Spanish society’s perception of unemployment is changing. Seven in ten respondents to LinkedIn (71%) say unemployment stigma has been reduced thanks to Covid-19. In addition, half of the survey participants say they have more empathy for the unemployed since they have experienced this situation on their own.

The study also shows that nearly half (46%) of survey participants who are unemployed consider themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to applying for a new job, compared to those who keep their jobs. In fact, 36% of them say they did not apply for a job because they felt they lacked one to five skills. In this sense, it should be noted that 22% of women, against 14% of men, feel uncomfortable when applying for a job in which they do not have six to ten skills required for the position and by therefore, they do not ask for it.

During this period of unemployment, professionals devoted part of their time to improving their professional profile and retraining, both through free courses (39%) and at cost price (18%). With the aim of turning to LinkedIn as a support for their training, LinkedIn has created, in collaboration with Microsoft, personalized learning routes to facilitate free technology training for the unemployed and to help retrain our country’s professionals, making it more competitive to meet market demand.

In addition, 55% of those surveyed say they feel sufficiently prepared to face the post-Covid era. Conversely, only 6% of them feel that they are not ready for this change and that it will be difficult to be so at some point.

Ángel Sáenz de Cenzano, Managing Director of LinkedIn Spain and Portugal, says: “The past six months have been a revolution for the Spanish labor market. However, from the start, on LinkedIn, we have been able to see users collaborating to help others find solutions. An attitude that inspired us to create the Lean on LinkedIn campaign so that users can continue to benefit from the experience of other members ”.

Lean on LinkedIn, a new campaign to support members and SMEs

In a situation like the current one, marked by both a health and economic crisis, professionals are faced with a changing labor market to which they must adapt. With the aim of helping and inspiring professionals and owners of small and medium-sized businesses to navigate the new employment reality after the Covid-19 crisis, LinkedIn is launching the Support yourself on LinkedIn campaign, through which it makes its platform available to users and helps them boost their career or business.

The professional social network will organize two free workshops via LinkedIn Live which will be facilitated by Toni Gimeno, consultant and trainer in inbound recruitment, employer branding and talent attraction. The first session will be aimed at members looking for a job or who wish to boost their career in the new work reality brought about by Covid-19 and will feature Pilar Llácer, LinkedIn Top Voice 2020 and director of the Future Work Center at EAE Business School and Ana Miguélez, Director of Marketing and Professor of Digital Marketing. In the case of the second, intended for small and medium-sized companies wishing to boost their activity, Carolina Castillo, director of partners at Microsoft Spain, Andrés Cester, CEO and co-founder of Colvin, LinkedIn Top Startup 2020, and Franc Participera Carreras, professor associate partner of ESADE. Finally, it will launch an ebook with tips for its members to continue their journey into the new era of the work environment.

“Finding a new opportunity in the reality of work in 2021”: February 1 at 6.30 p.m., on the profile of Toni Gimeno. “Helping Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Build Resilient Businesses”: February 8 at 6:00 pm, in Toni Gimeno’s profile.

