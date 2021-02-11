Is Imran Khan preparing for war with India? As Pakistan conducts Babur cruise missile launch training – Pakistan fired 4 missiles in 35 days, is Imran Khan preparing for war?

Strong points:

Amid tensions with India, Pakistan has tested the Babur-1A cruise missile for the past 35 days. Pakistan has also tested 4 missiles at sea.

Pakistan is stepping up its defense preparedness by testing several missiles one after another against the backdrop of continuing tensions with India. The Pakistani Army Strategic Command on Thursday tested the Babar-1A cruise missile, which can reach a distance of 450 km. It is Pakistan’s fourth missile since January 7 to test fire. Pakistan has previously fired Fatah-1, Shaheen-3 and Haft-3 (Ghaznavi) missiles.

Babur-1A missile can be launched from sea and land

Pakistani media have claimed that the Babar-1A nuclear-capable cruise missile met all parameters when tested. This missile can be launched from tubes on the ground and from the submarine moving in the sea. This missile is launched with a state-of-the-art multi-tube missile launcher.

Pakistan’s Babur cruise missile is dangerous

Pakistan’s Babur cruise missile is capable of attacking with conventional or nuclear warheads ranging from 450 to 500 kg. However, the range of this missile is only 450 km. But, the range of Babur-1 is 700 km and Babar-2 is up to 750 km. It is equipped with a turbofan engine which accelerates the missile using a solid fuel rocket thruster.

Pakistan fired 4 missiles in 35 days

Pakistan re-tests Ghaznavi nuclear missile, know how dangerous it is

Testing the Fatah-1 Guided Multi-Launch Rocket System

Pakistan had tested the Fatah-1 guided multiple-launch rocket system on January 7, 2021. Pakistan also has a missile called Fatah-1, which has a range of 300 km. The Fatah-1 rocket is capable of reaching 140 kilometers. There are fears that China has helped Pakistan build this rocket system. Equipped with guided rockets, they are able to hit their targets with precision.

Pakistan successfully tests Shaheen-3 nuclear missile, can attack Chennai

Shaheen-3 missile is dangerous

Pakistan tested the Shaheen-3 missile on January 20. Pakistan had claimed that the range of this missile equipped with a nuclear weapons carrying capacity was 2,750 km. This distance is sufficient to target Chennai in India. It is one of Pakistan’s solid fuel ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Its first test was carried out in 2015. It is reported to have the highest range of any missile system in Pakistan. Previously tested Shaheen-1 has the ability to strike up to 900 km away while Shaheen-2 can strike 1500 km with nuclear weapons.

Is Pakistan preparing for war? Fatah-1 rocket system tested with 140 km range

Ghaznavi missile can attack up to 290 km

On February 3, Pakistan tested the Ghaznavi or Hatf-3 missile. The missile is capable of carrying conventional warheads up to 290 km up to 700 kg of nuclear warheads. The T-series Gajanvi missile is a solid fuel missile. This missile can be transported anywhere by rail and road. China donated the M-11 missile to Pakistan in 1987. Pakistan built a Ghaznavi missile using M-11 technology