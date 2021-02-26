Is Israel increasing the stockpile of nuclear bombs? Satellite photos leak from secret nuclear site – Secret Israeli nuclear facility under major project Satellite photos, Israel’s undeclared atomic weapons program

Satellite photographs of Israel’s secret nuclear facility have caused panic around the world amid continued Iranian tension. After that, it is claimed that Israel is increasing its stockpile of nuclear weapons. Israel has never officially accepted the claim to have a nuclear weapon. Despite this, the International Peace Research Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, which analyzes the state of weapons and global security in its new annual report for 2020, says Israel has 80 to 90 nuclear bombs. Indeed, Israel fears that its greatest enemy, Iran, will not develop nuclear weapons. Two days earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a global body that monitors nuclear power plants in countries around the world, also said Iran is increasingly refining uranium for make nuclear weapons. Israel is also afraid of new US President Joe Biden’s soft approach to Iran. Biden also indicated in the coming days to join the nuclear agreement signed with Iran in 2015.

Israelis remained silent on these satellite photos

The Associated Press news agency released satellite images saying it is Israel’s largest nuclear construction project in decades. Which is located a few meters from the aging reactor of the Shimon Peres Negev nuclear research center, near the town of Dimna. Israel’s first atomic bomb was built at the Simeon Perez Negev Nuclear Research Center. An entire chain of underground labs has been established here, where reactors produce plutonium to make weapons for Israel’s nuclear weapons program. The agency said there was no clear information on what this build was made for. Because even the Israeli government has yet to respond to questions asked about it. Israel does not have a clear policy on nuclear weapons. This is why Israel neither confirms nor denies the possession of nuclear weapons. It is one of four countries, including India and Pakistan, that have yet to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The purpose of this treaty is to stop the growing stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.

Increased pressure on Israel to disclose its nuclear program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been critical of Iran’s nuclear program from the start. He has also reacted strongly to Iran’s nuclear programs on the international stage. Iran’s nuclear programs, however, remain under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Since the 2015 nuclear treaty with the United States and many other countries, IAEA officials have periodically checked Iran’s nuclear power plants. These photographs have once again sparked a debate over the publicity of Israel’s nuclear programs. Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Association for Arms Control, said he should be very clear about what the Israeli government is doing in this secret nuclear weapons factory.

Israel built the first nuclear power plant in collaboration with France

Israel, together with France, secretly began building a nuclear site in the empty desert near Dimona, about 90 kilometers (55 mi) south of Jerusalem, in the late 1950s. Israel kept its atomic power station. hidden from America, the country closest to her for years. Later, the United States learned of the existence of this plant. The current situation is America is calling this nuclear power plant a clothing factory. Israel made its first atomic bomb using plutonium made from the Dimona nuclear facility. After that, it became the ninth country in the world to have a nuclear bomb. Due to the secrecy of Israel’s nuclear program, no country or agency knows for sure how many nuclear bombs it has. However, many experts claim that Israel has the material for at least 80 nuclear bombs. That it can launch from a missile fired on the ground, from a submarine or from any fighter plane.

This is how Israel’s secret base was exposed

The layout of the Dimona nuclear installation has remained the same over the past decades. However, last week, the International Fishing Materials Group at Princeton University claimed to have seen significant new construction at the Israeli site thanks to commercially available satellite photographs. Fissile material contains nuclear fission elements such as uranium-233, uranium-235 and plutonium-239. After which, at the request of the AP agency, Planet Labs published photos of this Israeli nuclear facility on Monday. In which workers dug a pit about 150 meters long and 60 meters wide to the southwest of the reactor already located. A thin ditch of about 330 meters is also visible on the side of this pit. Large containers are visible near a concrete base about 2 kilometers west of the reactor. The construction of such concrete is often used to keep nuclear waste safe.

Iran is also expanding its nuclear facility

Iran is also rapidly expanding its nuclear facility. Iran is quickly building an underground nuclear facility near the village of Fordo. The purpose of building Iran’s new nuclear center at Fordo is still unclear. Experts said Iran fears Israel or the United States will attack it if it builds a center above ground. Therefore, it is currently working on the underground construction of its nuclear centers, keeping future concerns in mind. Construction work on the Fordo nuclear power plant is said to have started in September of this year. The Associated Press reported that Fordo is located near the sacred Shia city of Kom, based on satellite photographs from Maxar Technologies. The city is located 90 kilometers southwest of the capital Tehran. The satellite photo from December 11 shows the foundation dug into the pillar to make the building clear.

Iran has created three new groups of centrifuges

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report that Iran has established three more advanced IR-2m centrifuge clusters at the Natanz uranium enrichment center. This cluster is clearly built underground to withstand any aerial bombardment. A few months earlier, the Iranian nuclear power plant had been attacked by Israeli planes. With this fear, Iran is now building all of its strategic bases underground. The nuclear deal with Iran stipulates that Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. It very slowly refines the uranium in the centrifuge. The currently installed IR-2m centrifuge rapidly refines uranium. The IAEA has expressed concern that this will allow Iran to freeze uranium to produce large quantities of atomic bombs.