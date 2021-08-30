Is it essential to meet 100% of the requirements of a position to apply?

Is it essential to meet 100% of the requirements for a job to apply?

Thousands of jobs are created every day, some with basic requirements, but others with dozens of characteristics to fulfill. Faced with this scenario, many candidates wonder if it is possible to allocate time and effort to these offers for which they do not respect 100% of the requested aspects. According to the human resources consultancy HAYS, it is not essential to have 100% of the prerequisites to apply for a job.

First of all, before rejecting the offer, the candidate should assess whether the missing skills or competencies are essential requirements for the position. Christopher Dottie, Managing Director of Hays Spain, explains that “applicants need to analyze the position in question and see its true potential, instead of seeing whether they fit all the boxes or not. This will help them decide if they should finally apply. But they should never be limited by impostor syndrome or lack of self-confidence. ”“ Obviously, if a candidate sees an attractive offer and there is not just one, but several key requirements to which he does not respond, it is probably better not to apply, “he adds.

To do this, it is essential to distinguish between “desirable” and “essential” aspects in the list of requirements established in each offer. Experience in using a software package which is not vital to the role of the vacant post, for example, or organizational or industry knowledge that can be gained, is desirable. In these cases, the candidate must submit his application.

Additionally, it’s important to note that when hiring managers write job descriptions or list the requirements of the desired candidate, they have the “dream” employee in mind. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that a candidate will be able to meet each of the stated requirements. “The hiring manager will most likely be open-minded when reviewing applications and prioritizing potential rather than looking for an exact match,” says Dottie.

On the other hand, applying for a job where all the requirements are not met can mean an opportunity to acquire new skills and competences, which can enable long-term professional growth and development. Something that can also be very appealing to some recruiters. “In these situations, it’s important to note that hiring managers will likely want to interview candidates to find out how they would meet the job requirements and what other values ​​their skills might bring to the organization,” says Christopher Dottie.

Unique and relevant qualities that differ from those expected by the hiring manager could compensate for the lack of required skills, competencies or experience. Thus, the additional skills could be seen as beneficial and enriching for the team.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric