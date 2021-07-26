Is it possible to keep my job and telework from abroad? Discover the benefits of remote technology

In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic growth in telecommuting, which represents a real revolution for those whose work does not require being tied to a specific physical location.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – July 26, 2021



In the process of digital transformation of many companies, teleworking has been one of the last links to be put in place. In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic growth in this trend, which represents a real revolution for those whose work does not require being tied to a specific physical location. In this sense, Strive School, the 100% distance technology school headquartered in Germany, recently landed in Spain with the help of StudentFinance, in order to increase the digitization levels of Spaniards, allocating more than 3.6 million euros to education and thus betting on access to employment throughout the world.

At a time when Europe has two possible futures, betting on a technology which is stagnating because of the economic depression, Strive is interested in Spanish talents, eager for knowledge and new opportunities, has already funded more than 250 students in 2021 and is present in more than 10 European countries. Thanks to its commitment to develop digital skills that promote employability all over the world, workers can opt for better working conditions. “There is no reason why Spanish and European students should not be sought after by large global startups and leading technology companies. At Strive, we work to ensure that students have sufficient training to enable them to apply for jobs in large companies, ”explains Tobía de Angelis, co-founder and CEO of Strive School.

The school has the support of the American accelerator Y Combinator, responsible for launching the Stripe, Airbnb, Dropbox or Reddit startups, among others. Now, with the help of StudentFinance, it is committed to democratizing education, which will be the key to the development of the new skills required by the labor market. Thanks to its funding system based on an ISA revenue sharing agreement, students start paying for their studies once they find a job and as long as they have an income equal to or greater than € 16,000 gross per year. , allowing them to access regulated higher education.

According to Mariano Kostelec, CEO of StudentFinance, “we are working to create more economic opportunities for Spaniards and bring innovative models to the country, like that of the European school Strive. Thanks to this agreement, we have a great opportunity for Spain, in our goal of democratizing access to quality education. This is a key moment to develop digital skills that allow you to constantly hone new abilities and skills to compete in a connected world that never rests ”.

