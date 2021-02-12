Is it possible to know how a candidate will act in a real situation in the company during a selection process?

Is it possible to know how a candidate will act in a real situation in the company during a selection process?

Yes, it is now possible to objectively analyze how a person will behave when faced with a real situation in a job, thanks to the implementation of a new employment platform created by the company Jobfie.es. The system consists of a test based on a scientific study from the University of Illinois that combines a set of indicators of an individual’s personality with information about their professional and educational life.

The result is a report that details 20 factors that predict a person’s way of acting: kindness, reasoning, emotional stability, domination, impulsivity, attention to rules, daring, sensitivity, suspicion, abstraction, intimacy, guilt, openness to change, self-sufficiency, self-control, tension, anxiety, extraversion, controlled socialization and independence.

Thanks to this new platform, the company is able to generate a report that explains in detail the meaning of a person’s possible future actions.

One more step to advance in the selection of personnel

The purpose of this tool is to move forward in the area of ​​personnel selection and to use this information to refine the decision criteria when selecting a candidate. In addition, it reduces the chances of placing a person in a position in which they will not perform their duties properly, which will result in an unhappy worker.

From now on, human resources departments will be able to choose according to the level of extraversion or the ability to relate to others, essential for telemarketing positions. Or, on the other hand, you can decide if you are cooperative enough to work as a team.

But this is only the present, they are already working in the field of big data and artificial intelligence and with all the information generated by this system, skills profiles will be created and will thus be able to know what are the factors that influence the most each trade. .

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital