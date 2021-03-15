Is Pablo Iglesias resigning?

Publication: Monday, March 15, 2021 1:28 PM

The current second vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, has announced that he will leave his post to run for United We Can as a candidate for the Community of Madrid. But does that mean you have resigned from your post?

The answer is no. Pablo Iglesias will remain vice-president of social affairs and the 2030 Agenda at least until April 18, when his departure from the government takes effect and the electoral campaign begins.

In any case, it will not be necessary for Pablo Iglesias to present his resignation to Pedro Sánchez that day: the president will be able to dismiss him and make a reshuffle of the government, as has already happened with the departure of Salvador Illa, the entry of Carolina Darias to the Chief of Health and the arrival of Miquel Iceta as Minister of Territorial Policy.

The Podemos chief has offered Yolanda Díaz to replace him as the head of the second vice-presidency of the government, although he will also maintain his post as head of the Ministry of Labor.

The responsibilities of the Ministry of Social Rights will fall to Ione Belarra, who until now held the post of Secretary of State for Agenda 2030.