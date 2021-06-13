“Is Sanchez going to make him an accomplice?”

Posted: Sunday June 13 2021 12:46 PM

The Acting President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, introduced the King to the debate on pardons for tried prisoners.

He did so in statements in Genoa before attending the demonstration in the Plaza de Colón in rejection of the pardon measure against the independence leaders. “What will the King of Spain do from now on?” Will he sign these graces? Will they make him an accomplice?

“Today we are not claiming the photo of Columbus, but the photo of dignity,” insisted Ayuso, who was applauded by supporters surrounding the popular siege of Genoa, 13. Absolute Rejection of what happening in Spain is very serious. They intend to steal the sovereignty of the Spanish people, they intend to carve up part of Spain, ”he said.

“From the Community of Madrid, we will always be on the side of the Constitution, of the king, of the sovereignty of Spain. Our institutional presence is not against, but in favor of Spain”, he said. highlighted.