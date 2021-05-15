Is Spain returning to normal? This is the situation of the first weekend without a state of alarm

Publication: Saturday May 15, 2021 1:52 PM

Roads full of cars, stations that double their services, thousands of trips throughout Spain … The end of the state of alarm has been noted in our country and the return to normal, after a year and a half of a coronavirus pandemic, it seems to be closer.

Nationwide restrictions fell on May 9, but it is the first full weekend without perimeter limits or curfews in most of the Autonomous Communities. And it has been noticed all over the country.

Indeed, according to the data proposed by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in real time, this Saturday there are strong retentions on the roads of the Spanish regions. This can be seen on the following map:

This Saturday, all departures from Madrid presented traffic complications, in particular the Burgos motorway (the A-1) around the Jarama circuit. The highway from Valencia (A-3) to Rivas Vaciamadrid and the highway from Extremadura (A-5) to Arroyomolinos also have detentions. Traffic is also slow on the M-501 in Navas del Rey, towards the San Juan Reservoir.

In addition, the institution in charge of Traffic in our country reported late Friday afternoon that road departures from this region have increased by 53%. Likewise, the highways of Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Cadiz, Castellón, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Seville and Valencia recorded various detentions at 3:00 p.m. at the start of the ‘escape operation’ ‘.

Renfe increases its offer and stations fill up

For this first weekend without a state of alarm, Renfe added 41 new trains and 15,413 new seats to the scheduled routes. And it is that in addition to the end of the restrictions, one celebrates in the Community of Madrid San Isidro and in Galicia, the Day of the Galician Letters.

The Madrid-Seville line saw its services increase with 41 trains and 15,143 additional seats. While that of Madrid-Malaga has increased with 10 trains and 3,340 seats. In total, according to data provided by Renfe to Europa Press, there are 24 trains in Andalusia and almost 9,000 additional seats.

For its part, in the Levante corridor, 4 circulations and 1,460 seats have been added to the Madrid-Valencia line, and 3 new trains and 1,035 seats between Madrid and Alicante. Between the capital and Barcelona, ​​a line included in the North-East corridor, there are 9 additional services which add to an additional capacity this weekend of 3,654 seats.

Services also had to be reinforced on the Alvia which links Madrid to Galicia. Next Monday, May 17, is a public holiday in this community and 228 additional seats and a double train have been arranged for A Coruña.

This increase in the supply of seats has been noticed, and a lot, in stations like Atocha, in Madrid. This is shown in the pictures which you can see below. Although, according to Renfe, there is no evidence that there was an incident in this regard.

Gasoline hits 2019 prices with end of restrictions

The end of restrictions was also noted in fuel prices. And it is that, gasoline and diesel reached levels typical of the months preceding the containment, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics. To date, the price of gasoline has been higher than in February of last year, even higher than some values ​​in 2019.

It is a rise which now coincides with the opening of the borders of the autonomous communities. In this sense, it is worth taking into account the trend of both gasoline and diesel: in the case of the second, it is the first time that it decreases in 6 months, while the first does not has stopped increasing since that time. , as shown in the following graphic.

The state of alarm ends, but the pandemic does not

It is true that the improvement of epidemiological data and the progress of the vaccination plan, which seems to allow the vaccination of 70% of the population this summer, allow us to get closer and closer to a situation of new normal.

However, it must be remembered that the COVID-19 pandemic is still present in our country and the autonomous communities continue to record infections and deaths from coronavirus.

This Friday, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, 6,347 new cases of coronavirus were recorded, of which 3,084 were notified between Thursday and Friday. In addition, 58 deaths have been reported, the lowest number since September 11 (we had 48 that day).

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 162.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, continuing the decline that has been recorded in recent weeks (last Friday, the incidence exceeded 198 cases). It only increases slightly in four communities, but Aragon manages to get out of extreme risk and the Balearic Islands are low risk.