Is there a pay gap between women and men who hold the same job?

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day: an anniversary with a centuries-old tradition that calls for equal rights, an end to discrimination and equal pay in the world of work, among other aspects.

Spain’s Equality Ministry recently ensured that women earn almost 15% less than men and can work 51 days a year for free. However, if we collect the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), this figure rises to 22%. In addition, the Central Sindical Independiente y de Servants (CSIF) published a study on February 18 which ensured that the gap had risen to more than 23%, which represents a decline from 2013 levels. These figures reflect the employment situation they know. Women today and the need to apply measures to reduce the pay gap and eliminate all forms of discrimination in society.

Although the wage gap is a reality exacerbated by COVID, 1 in 3 people deny its existence

Despite the fact that, according to official bodies, the pay gap continues to be a problem to be solved in most European countries, and has worsened in Spain due to COVID, 1 in 3 Spaniards claim that they do not There is no pay gap between men and women, with women occupying the same position, a proportion which is increasing in the men’s segment. This concludes one of the main lines of the report on gender equality prepared by InfoJobs, a leading employment company in Spain, taking as a sample the active population (PA) and companies.

If we analyze the report by region, Catalonia, followed by the Basque Country, are the communities that most believe that there is still inequality in the wages received between men and women in the same job. According to age groups, those under 24 are the most aware of the pay gap; only 1 in 4 say there is no difference in pay for the same position. Regarding the gaps that appear, there is a big difference according to what men and women think: while half of them consider that there is no pay gap, 8 out of 10 women say that ‘it is still in force. This gap is also reflected in the InfoJobs Barometer II, which identifies pay inequalities as one of the biggest work concerns for them (47% say so) against 26% of them.

4 out of 10 SMEs have no measures to promote equality

Although in recent years the government has approved several decrees on gender equality in companies, 4 in 10 Spaniards believe that current measures are insufficient or not even taken. Once again, it is women who are the most critical: 50% deem them insufficient, against only 36% of men.

Specifically, the measures most requested by the Palestinian Authority to close the gap are conciliation programs, career advancement plans and gender equality training, although it is relevant that one person in four consider that no measure should be implemented. Young people repeat as the most critical age group in this file: they also ask for protocols to prevent harassment at work, a non-sexist communication policy and recruit more women to positions where they are under-represented.

Mónica Pérez, director of communication at InfoJobs, assures us that “social awareness exists and is very present. More and more people agree with the implementation of measures to end the pay gap, but there is still a long way to go to achieve equity. “And he continues:” Although last year the government took measures to address this problem, which will not be enough if companies do not take charge of the situation and work with the public administration to end wage inequalities. “

On the other hand, it should be noted that 4 out of 10 SMEs have not implemented measures to promote gender equality, a percentage which decreases to 15% among medium and large companies, despite the fact that these companies are obliged to have equality. plans.

This InfoJobs report also includes the AP’s opinion on pay transparency. In this way, 8 out of 10 Spaniards are in favor of the publication of salaries in order to end the pay gap. It is also women (88% of mentions) who are more favorable than men (78%) to the publication of salaries. However, only 7 out of 10 companies are ready to adopt this type of pay transparency measures, the small primary and secondary sectors being the most reluctant to do so.

The glass ceiling is still in effect

According to workers, 8 in 10 companies still do not hold equal management positions between men and women, and 4 in 10 have less than 10% of women in these positions.

In this sense, 33% of R&D companies or NGOs are those where the highest percentage of women occupy managerial positions (50%), while in the primary sector there are only 9% of companies in this sector. situation. And, on the other hand, we observe that 17% of large companies have equity in positions of responsibility, a figure which rises to 28% in SMEs.

Teleworking multiplies women’s responsibilities and makes their reconciliation difficult

Currently, women are one of the groups most punished by the pandemic for reasons related to the care of minors and / or the elderly, dependents, in addition to registering the highest percentage of temporary and part-time contracts. The Eurofund Foundation has published a report which shows how teleworking has increased the responsibilities of women at home and made it difficult to reconcile their professional and family life.

In this sense, InfoJobs includes in its II Report on teleworking the acceptance and practice of this type of work. And, again, there are substantial differences between the sexes. 32% of men were allowed to work remotely during the pandemic, while only 23% of women surveyed were allowed to do so.

