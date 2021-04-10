Is there water on Mars: NASA’s Curiosity rover on Mars discovers that the red planet was once dry and wet: Mars was wet sometimes dry

Today, Mars seems completely deserted and barren. However, the mission, which explores the possibilities of life there, has gathered a lot of such information, which gives clues to its history. One of that information is found in NASA’s Curiosity Rover data. One study claimed that Mars was dry for a long time and then there was water for a while. These signs are indicated by the composition of the rocks of Mars. The sedimentary rock bottom was studied using the ChemCam instrument and the telescope.

The rover is currently on a mountain named Aeolis Mons inside the Gale crater. Based on the data found here, scientists predicted that the texture changes rapidly under the red rock planet formed by dust up to several hundred feet. At the bottom of Mount Sharp is clay soil and a sand dune at the top that varies with thunderstorms. Researchers have raised the possibility that these dunes took shape during the drought. At the same time, the banks of the rivers are taken under them.

This indicates that there may have been wet weather here and there may be water inside the gale crater. During its mission, Curiosity must take data from Mount Sharp. The changes found here will show how the weather has developed here. The reasons behind this will be determined. A few days ago, Curiosity uploaded a video of the clouds of Mars. These views were captured in the cameras mounted on him. Eight new photos showed five-minute views from the eye of the navigation camera. We have seen them move like the clouds of the earth.

Wherever NASA’s Perseverance Rover landed, it should find signs of life for the same reason. Scientists believe Jezero was once filled with water and owned an ancient river delta here. This lake was formed 3.5 billion years ago by water from rivers. Scientists have obtained such evidence which shows that this water was brought from the neighboring region to Mineral Lake. There may have been microorganisms during this time. If this had happened, then its marks would be in the bottom of the lake or in the sediment of the shore.

