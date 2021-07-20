Is VET reform the best measure to tackle unemployment in Spain?

Spain’s Economic and Social Council (ESC) President Antón Costas considers VET reform the most effective measure to match job demand and supply, eliminate current imbalances and reduce unemployment, especially among young people.

At least that is what he ensured during the courses organized by the Council at the UCM in El Escorial to make VET a tool for transforming society, in which the Minister of Education and Vocational training, Pilar Alegría.

At the inauguration, Costas underlined that the youth unemployment rate has fallen sharply among middle-level (7.56%) and higher (6.91%) VET graduates, for whom he recommended to reform and strengthen the vocational training system, in particular work-study programs.

The event was held after the presentation of the preliminary draft of the future organic law for the organization and integration of vocational training: a document that will be analyzed in the plenary session of this consultative body of the government on socio-economic and labor issues before returning to the Council of Ministers for its parliamentary procedure.

In this course, led by directors Javier Ferrer and Juan Antonio Pedreño, Clara Sanz, general secretary for vocational training, will also take part. It will analyze the reality of this education at the present time as well as the future challenges that must be met in order to contribute to its modernization, stressing the fundamental importance of vocational guidance and raising awareness of society in favor of VET.

Strengthen dialogue

In this context, the President of the Council advocates the strengthening of dialogue and consensus to adapt the qualification of students to the needs of companies and to recognize the importance of VET in the fight against inequalities of opportunities, a fundamental challenge for Spain.

In Costas’ opinion, the success of the reform depends on his ability to recover the social prestige of the FP, for which he asked for a “holy alliance” between the Administration, the Companies and the Families.

Costas underlined the role of VET in the fight against early school leaving, in a context where one in six young people leaves the education system without sufficient qualifications. Likewise, he underlined that “Second Chance Schools” are a good example of the capacity of VET to successfully collect, support and guide many pupils “excluded” from the compulsory school system.

By combining school with workshops and vocational training with humanism, the President of the Council considers that VET is a powerful lever both for the transformation of the production model and for young people to acquire the virtues necessary to achieve the life they wish to be. , confirming that a good FP makes the workshop a school of life.

Costas also underlined the importance of VET to increase the productivity and entrepreneurial capacity of the productive fabric, and to reconcile growth and social progress.

Finally, the President of the Council defended that the dynamism of an economy rests on the existence of a large “professional middle class”, in the same way that a solid democracy rests on the existence of a large middle class. . In this sense, he stressed that VET makes businesses better and that good companies are those that create good jobs, so he wished to call on companies to get involved in the promotion of VET.

According to the President of the Council, Antón Costas, “the FP must be a kind of Celestina that serves to match the needs of companies with the aspirations of the people. Like a railway line that crosses the national territory, with many stops that allow people to go up, down and up according to their circumstances and their personal ambitions at every moment of life. It cannot be a dead end or a second class. “

