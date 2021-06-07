Isa Serra resigns his seat in the Madrid Assembly and will cease being a United We Member of Parliament

Posted: Monday June 07, 2021 2:48 PM

Isabel Serra, so far number one on the United We Can list in the Madrid elections, has announced that she will be leaving the Madrid Assembly and therefore cease to be a Member of Parliament for United We Can, of which she was also a member. word.

This is what the representative announced in a video posted on her social networks, in which she claims to have decided that “it is time to take a new step”, although she emphasizes that she will continue to contribute. to his party “from other responsibilities in Podemos at the state level”, from the hand of Ione Belarra.