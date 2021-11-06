isaac-fonseca,-winner-of-the-national-league-of-novilladas

The Mexican bullfighter Isaac Fonseca has been proclaimed winner of the Liga Nacional de Novilladas after cutting off three ears in the final celebration of the cycle, held in the Madrid town of Moralzarzal.

Fonseca went to shoulders with all the merits, because although it is true that his steers allowed him to demonstrate his good bullfighting conditions, he offered a lesson in courage, dedication and ambition, he played the type from start to finish, he suffered three somersaults which were more spectacular, but Nothing prevented him from walking three fair ears that made him the winner of the contest organized by the Toro de Lidia Foundation, and in which 33 novilleros have participated.

The novillada of El Torreón was not the most suitable for a final; very soft steers, so noble that they seemed silly, and bland in excess were not the best opponents for a fair competition between the four best bulls in this league. The organization made a mistake in choosing the cattle, and prevented an exciting show among the winners.

The four, Diosleguarde, Martínez, Fonseca and Perera, keep good bullfighters in their hearts, and hopefully the The future holds the justice they deserve for their ability, effort and sacrifice.

Fonseca stood out for his undoubted qualities, but also because he faced the best batch: his first, the only greedy steer in the headlines and a hat by Victoriano del Río, open with pythons, which he pushed on the horse, went long in flags, repeated fiercely in the final third and deserved the honor of the return to the ring.

With Both Fonseca showed himself as a very courageous bullfighter with unlimited ambition to achieve victory. In both of them he looked very varied with the cape, and he wore his first in a somewhat confused way, but overflowing with pride. He thrilled those lying with the hat, which required a powerful crutch, and the little experience of the bullfighter supplied it with an extraordinary delivery. The task was not tempered or artistic due to the impetus of the animal, but the bull calf wandered both ears in all fairness.

Manuel Diosleguarde has the wood of a bullfighter and a promising horizon, but his lot did not allow him more than being airy and drawing details of good taste.

Jorge Martínez fights very well with a cape and a crutch. He could do nothing before his invalid first, and he threw bullfighting before the first hat. But when he had the victory in his hands he threw it to the ground with a terrible handling of the rapier.

And Perera, who had not been able to show more than much desire before the bland who made fourth, went for all after the triumph of the Mexican; but the bull that closed the square, as noble and foolish as the others, soon put an end to his illusions.

El Torreón / Diosleguarde, Martínez, Fonseca, Perera

El Torreón steers, -the sixth and seventh returned- correct presentation, mansurrones, very soft and very noble. First hat, of the same iron, casted and classy; second hat, by Victoriano del Río, brave, fierce and encastado, was awarded with the return to the ring.

Manuel Diosleguarde: thrust (ear); half lunge in the ribs and deep jab (ovation).

Jorge Martínez: jab and opposite lunge (palms) two punctures _warning_, six punctures _2nd warning_ and five lousings (silence).

Isaac Fonseca: low lunge (ear); lunge (two ears).

Manuel Perera: two punctures and front lunge (silence); prick _warning_ and thrust (silence).

Moralzarzal bullring (Madrid). November 6th. Final of the National League of Novilladas. More than half an entry.