Isaac Herzog: Israel Herzog 11th President of Israel: Isaac Herzog became the 11th President of Israel

Jerusalem

Presidential elections were held in Israel on Wednesday, in which veteran leader Isaac Herzog claimed victory and became the country’s 11th president. In these elections, 120 members of the country’s parliament, the Knesset, voted to elect the new president. Academician Miriam Peretz stood in front of Isaac in the presidential race. Herzog (60) is a former president of the Israel Labor Party and leader of the opposition.

He had previously opposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2013 parliamentary elections, but was defeated. Isaac belongs to one of the country’s prestigious families. At the same time, Peretz (67) is of nationalist ideology. If she had won the election, she would have been the first woman to hold the post. To win, one needed at least 61 votes in the 120 members of the Knesset.

Herzog’s seven-year term will begin on July 9. Current president Reuven Rivlin is due to step down next month. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s opponents on Wednesday attempt to form a coalition government to end his 12-year reign. Netanyahu is the longest-serving Israeli prime minister.