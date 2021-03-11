Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to King Felipe VI: "Everything in order. Swims very well"

One day after the dissolution of the Assembly and the holding of early elections, the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was at the center of attention during the institutional act of the European Day of the Victims of terrorism.

When greeting King Felipe VI, the regional president wanted to convey a message of tranquility. When he asked him how it was, the politicians replied, “Everything is in order. Nothing, very good. To which the king added: “Very busy, eh.”

This brief conversation took place when the king arrived in the gardens of the Royal Palace, and was captured by the media.

Inevitably, the day was marked by the political upheaval generated by the motion of censure of citizens and the PSOE against the PP in the region of Murcia, and the response, later, of Ayuso calling for elections in the community.

In the deeds it was also possible to see Díaz Ayuso and the head of the PP, Pablo Casado, chatting in a relaxed manner with the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who, unlike Madrid, chose to maintain his alliance. government with the citizens after the motion of censure presented by the PSOE.

The ceremony also concentrated other protagonists of the tense political situation that exists in some autonomies. Among them, the Minister of Transport and Secretary of the Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, and the President of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, who did not want to delve into his statements after breaking his pact in Murcia with the PP . “We comply,” said the leader of the orange team.

“You screwed us up”

These are not the only words in reference to the political earthquake in Madrid that have been heard during the institutional events of the 11th anniversary.

The leader of Ciudadanos and deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, took the opportunity to blame PP leader Pablo Casado, whom Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso called elections in Madrid. “You screwed us up,” he told them.

The sentence was echoed by an open microphone during the tribute of the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT, in which Villacís stood next to the president of PP.