ISDI and TOYOTA rely on mobility and sustainable development startups

In collaboration with ISDI, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) today announces the second edition of the Toyota Startup Accelerator, calling on startups to develop innovative solutions in the fields of mobility and sustainable development. A jury made up of senior executives and experts from TME and ISDI will select up to 5 startups, which will participate in a 6-month acceleration program, starting in October this year and promoted by ISDI Accelerator, the largest entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem in Europe. Startups will receive funding to develop a potential collaboration or proof of concept with Toyota and present it at a Demo Day in May 2022.

Toyota has continued its partnership with ISDI since the first edition of the Toyota Startup Awards, with the aim of harnessing the potential of European startups and bringing innovation to these four specific areas:

(1) Mobility for all

Toyota and ISDI are looking for: innovative assistance solutions for micro-mobility that improve the lives of people with reduced mobility. In order to: ensure that no one is left behind in mobility solutions by providing any means of transport to anyone, anywhere.

(2) Carbon neutral company

Toyota and ISDI are looking for: innovative solutions in the field of carbon capture and use (chemicals, fuels, minerals), as well as storage techniques. In order to: go beyond zero emissions by reversing the CO2 gap and achieve a carbon neutral society.

(3) Circular economy of plastics

Toyota and ISDI are looking for: innovative solutions to repair, reuse and recycle plastic materials and components and circular economy models. In order to: help resolve societal concerns regarding plastic waste by promoting initiatives aimed at reducing the use of virgin materials and increasing circular economy solutions.

(4) Life cycle analysis and its impact

Toyota and ISDI are looking for: LCA (Life Cycle Analysis) tools to help product suppliers deliver accurate and up-to-date solutions so that customers and society in general are more aware of their footprint and impact daily. In order to: help people become more aware of the climate impact of products throughout their lifecycle and provide product suppliers with more efficient and accurate assessment tools.

Winning startups will receive up to € 20,000 in funds to further develop their projects and TME may offer the opportunity to participate in future cooperation.

“Toyota Startup Accelerator fully reflects our ‘Beyond Zero’ commitment to go further, creating innovations and initiatives that improve the movement of people, life, society and the planet. Together with ISDI Accelerator, we want to provide a launching pad for like-minded Toyota innovators, ”says Monica Perez Lobo, Director of Sustainability and ESG, Toyota Motor Europe.

“We are proud to work with Toyota and be part of the revolutionary process of bringing innovation to the pursuit of mobility for anyone, anywhere and sustainable mobility ecosystems,” said Nacho de Pinedo, CEO of ISDI.

Interested startups can show up on the official Toyota Startup Accelerator website until September 14.

