ISDI implements Salesforce Sustainability Cloud to reduce its environmental impact and educate its customers

ISDI, Salesforce’s Authorized Global Training Center and Business School, has relied on Salesforce and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to help them analyze their carbon footprint and reduce their impact on the environment with technology Salesforce Sustainability. Through the collection of data on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ISDI aims to adhere to a strict CSR policy, while raising awareness among the Salesforce community and the pioneers who visit its centers.

ISDI, a training organization accredited by the Salesforce Trailhead Academy, has offices in Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mexico City and Silicon Valley. Since its creation in 2009, its centers have trained more than 27,000 professionals through its face-to-face, online and mixed programs.

Faced with the Covid crisis, ISDI is committed to adopting a hybrid work model, a mixture of remote and face-to-face work. The company is determined to recreate social links between employees or visitors to its centers. Thus, ISDI opened a digital acceleration center in Paris at the beginning of 2021, allowing 6 training rooms equipped with a capacity of 200 people. Specially designed for this hybrid mode, this exchange site is dedicated to the community of experts or future Salesforce experts, the Trailblazers. This 800 m² space, located in the heart of Paris, brings together professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses, helps them develop their skills and makes them aware of sustainable development and ecology.

Accenture helped integrate Salesforce Sustainability Cloud into the business strategy, operating model and technology base of the ISDI training center. The platform makes it possible to quickly monitor, analyze and communicate reliable environmental data, allowing the center to adjust its actions and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Data analysis and visualization provides ISDI with a detailed view of the sources of energy consumption. The platform also makes it possible to apply reference emission factors and calculate the carbon impact. ISDI can read emissions trends from its center, helping the organization make decisions faster and monitor achievement of GHG reduction targets on a quarterly basis.

With Sustainability Cloud, ISDI enriches the experience of its customers and visitors to the center, while making its ecosystem aware of the importance of sustainable development.

ISDI has decided to go further by offering a service to visitors to the center with Sustainability Cloud, so that everyone can calculate their carbon footprint linked to their visit, including the types of transport they have used, all the activities carried out. in the center as well as hotel nights. Accenture will launch a dashboard in the lobby, which will show the public the total carbon footprint. Visitors will receive an email informing them of the offsets they can achieve on site, and are invited to participate in a project to reforest and restore the carbon sinks of tomorrow with Reforest’Action.

“Salesforce and Accenture have helped us develop our green strategy in our new Paris training center, reflecting our commitment to more sustainable business practices,” said Jorge Villabona, Managing Director of ISDI CRM. “The solution complements other measures we have already taken – such as choosing a 100% green electricity supplier, recycling services, as well as a zero plastic approach and the use of certified green products – and will become a model for other training centers around the world ”.

On average, it takes up to 6 months to calculate a company’s carbon footprint, but Salesforce Sustainability Cloud provides detailed data on an organization’s sustainability initiatives and performance in 6 weeks. Leveraging their strategic alliance introduced in January 2021, Salesforce and Accenture have pooled the experience and knowledge necessary to develop, customize, integrate and deploy this new cloud on ISDI. This is a first for France.

Salesforce Sustainability Cloud was implemented by adhering to the Agile Project Management methodology of Accenture, which worked with ISDI teams to resolve their carbon footprint issues. “We are delighted to have worked hand in hand with ISDI and Salesforce, integrating the Sustainability Cloud solution and contributing to the efforts related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are convinced that companies must consider sustainable development as one of their priorities. , “acknowledges Mical Debast, head of Salesforce activities at Accenture.

