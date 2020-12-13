ISDI joins Skylab Coders Academy, the world’s best coding school, into the Digital Talent group

Yesterday December 9, the Skylab Coders Academy web programming school joined the Digital Talent Group, the project created by ISDI and Magnum Capital Partners to develop the world’s largest group for education and transformation in the digital environment.

Skylab, founded by David Monreal in 2016 in Barcelona, ​​is focused on training in Web Programming, with a Coding Bootcamp methodology in which it is a global benchmark.

Software programming is one of the most demanded professions. It is estimated that in 2021, Europe will have to integrate 1,500,000 developers if it wants to be competitive. Multinationals and tech startups urgently demand these profiles.

Skylab is recognized for the high employability of its students and has quality as an identity. Its courses train students in an immersive and 100% practical way in software engineering, testing, management of the technological tools most used by companies and the most efficient work methodologies (Github, testing, agile, Crafts, DRY and SOLID), as well as in the use of tools such as AngularJS, React or NodeJS. Throughout the program, Skylab students learn basic programming principles (data structures and code debugging), Front End programming (HTML, CSS, SASS, Javascript), Back End programming (REST API in NodeJS, ExpressJS and MongoDB), and develop a complete Full Stack web project, tested and deployed in a true cloud environment. In short, they immerse themselves in all the tools, technologies and methodologies needed to start their career as a computer programmer immediately after completing the course.

It is their high quality standards that, in just 11 weeks, allow students to become industry-approved programmers and programmers, achieving 96% employability figures, with salary ranges higher than those of other training courses. Similar.

For all these reasons, in September 2020, Skylab was recognized as the best “Coding Bootcamp” in the world, awarded by Switch Up, the most important seal of quality in the sector. Switch Up is an international ranking that reviews more than 500 programming schools analyzing more than 20,000 student reviews and testimonials. This award is the international confirmation of the quality of the training of the Skylab Coders Academy.

The incorporation of Skylab Coders Academy into the Digital Talent group is accompanied by a plan for the global expansion of the school which begins with the expansion of its academy in Barcelona to be able to cope with the current demand, the opening of new offices in Madrid and elsewhere. Paris this week, as well as the start of the online training, much requested by the international community. Initially on the B2B market, he also opened his training to companies via the ISDI pole in companies.

According to David Monreal, founder of Skylab, “We want Skylab and its understanding of training to reach a lot more people. ISDI shares with us the deep conviction that in a company focused on employability, the quality of training and teaching staff is key. This is why this operation gives us the opportunity to maintain the highest quality standards, which have made Skylab the best Coding Bootcamp in the world. In addition, we will finally be able to offer them in more cities and formats to offer jobs to all those who want to become professional programmers.

As Javier Rodrguez Zapatero, President of Digital Talent Group, explains, “There is a strong complementarity between Skylab and ISDI in the way of being obsessive about the quality of training and of focusing education on what companies really require. . This is the only way to achieve the highest employability and entrepreneurship rates among students. With this operation, we unite the world’s best coding school with the leading digital business school, providing the best training for professionals and businesses facing their transformation in the digital age. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital