ISIS in Africa: ISIS and Al Qaeda Build Power in Africa Everything You Want To Know

Intelligence agencies issued a stern warning against terrorism after the announcement of the withdrawal of French forces from Africa. These agencies have stated in their reports that terrorist groups like ISIS, Boko Haram and Al-Qaida are once again in a position to carry out deadly attacks in West Africa. Just a few days ago, France announced that it would withdraw thousands of its soldiers stationed in Mali. In recent days, ISIS and Boko Haram have stepped up their attacks on ordinary people.

It is said that Boko Haram is preparing to crown a terrorist at the highest level after the assassination of its leader Abubakar Shekau. Shekau was killed by militants from ISIS’s Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) Province operating in West Africa. Intelligence agencies believe that ISIS is currently the most powerful terrorist organization in all of Africa. An intelligence official said ISIS will destroy all of Boko Haram’s ground networks in the coming days.

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram, had previously declared allegiance to ISIS. However, the local ISIS discovered that its actions had alienated a large part of the Nigerian population. After which work began on the plan to kill him. A reward of $ 7 million has been announced on this Boko Haram leader. Abubakar Shekau used to attack children by making human bombs. This is what kidnapped nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls in 2014.

Intelligence agencies believe that by killing Shekau, ISIS amalgamated various terrorist organizations in several countries including Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad. Now these terrorist organizations are working together for ISIS.

After being driven out of Syria, ISIS fighters have now reached Africa. He declared a city in the African country of Mozambique as his new capital. Here they capture crude oil reserves to increase their income. There has also been an unprecedented increase in the number of abductions of women after ISIS arrived in this country. It is said that IS fighters abduct women and turn them into sex slaves. In Syria too, these terrorists had made many women of the Yadi community sex slaves.

ISIS terrorists have killed more than 1,500 people in Mozambique so far. As a result of his actions, since 2017 until now around one lakh of people have been displaced in this country. In August this year, terrorists captured the port city of Mosimboa da Praia in the province of Cabo Delgado. These terrorists told the local population that this city would become their next capital.

Speaking to the Daily Star, David Otto, terrorism and organized crime expert at Global Risk International, said the region is a haven for terrorists due to its deep forest and easy access to the Indian Ocean. These groups easily hide in the dense forests here and do not even come into the eyes of the security forces. In this area, they use the technique of attack and flight. They can easily run even on the high seas.

The UN counterterrorism chief has warned the Security Council that the threat to ISIS’s international peace and security is on the rise again. This feared terrorist group could acquire the capacity to carry out attacks in different parts of the world in 2021. Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, gave this information to the Security Council in a report in February .

There are currently around 10,000 ISIS fighters active in Iraq and Syria. These fighters can unite again and attack the government army and the foreign army there. In such a situation, the whole world must be alerted to the activities of this terrorist organization.