ISIS Took Responsibility For Attack On Maldives Speaker Of Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed: Deadly Attack On Indian Friend Mohammad Nasheed In Maldives, ISIS Takes Responsibility

Strong points:

Maldives Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Nasheed injured in a bomb attack near his home, managers say all key organs of Mohammed Nasheed are functioning properly. Lee hamale

Mohammed Nasheed, the current Speaker of the Parliament of Maldives, known as the Friend of India, was injured in a bomb explosion near his home on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital. Doctors say that all of Mohammed Nasheed’s essential organs are functioning properly and that surgeries will be performed soon as well. Five other people were also injured in the blast. Meanwhile, the well-known Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bomb explosion.

The President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Solih, has announced that Australian police will be called upon to investigate the terrorist attack. The president said on Saturday, experts from Australia’s Federal Police would arrive on Saturday and help with the investigation. He said that this attack is not against Nasheed but against the democracy and the economy of the country. It is said that Mohammad Nasheed was not injured much in this explosion.

Maldives, hooked on to China’s debt network, to repay $ 15 million in 14 days

The terrorist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack

Meanwhile, according to local media reports, the terrorist organization ISIS took responsibility for the attack. Mohammad Nasheed had expressed his deep concern over the growing influence of Islamic State in the country during his visit to India some time ago. Local police have opened an investigation into the attack on the Maldives’ first democratically elected president, Mohammed Nasheed. He also called on people to refrain from going to the explosion zone of the capital, Malé.

Maldives Interior Minister Imran Abdullah told the local TV station that Nasheed was not injured. Nasheed (53) was democratically elected president for the first time after 30 years of independent rule. He was president of the Maldives from 2008 to 2012. He was defeated in the ensuing presidential election and was disqualified from contesting the elections until 2018 after being sentenced to prison. His party colleague Ibrahim Solih won the 2018 presidential election. Nasheed was elected Speaker of Parliament in 2019 and continues to be the country’s influential political figure.

Chinese Debt Cannot Be Repaid Even By Selling Grandma’s Jewelry, The Deceptive Pain Of Former Maldives President

India expressed deep concern over Nasheed attack

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep concern over the attack on Mohammed Nasheed, Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, and said he knew Nasheed would never be “afraid”. In the Maldives, the ruling Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) has said the intention behind the explosion outside the home of former President Nasheed was to kill itself.

Jaishankar, who is currently on an official visit to London, tweeted: ‘I am worried about the attack on President Mohammad Nasheed. I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he will never be afraid. MDP chairman Hussain Latif said his party believed it was “a terrorist attack aimed at killing President Nasheed”. “How much he was injured is unclear at this time,” Sun Online reported.