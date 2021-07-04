Israel airstrike in Gaza: Israeli Defense Forces carry out airstrikes against Hamas terrorist site in Gaza Strip Video: Video of Israeli airstrike in Gaza Strip goes viral

Tel Aviv

Even after Naftali Bennett becomes Prime Minister of Israel, the same aggressive stance of the IDF persists. There were concerns that the military would show a soft stance on the Gaza Strip due to the Islamist Ram party in government. But, after the formation of the new government, the Israel Defense Forces shattered this myth by carrying out at least five attacks against Hamas terrorists.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that they had targeted several Hamas targets in response to explosive balloons coming from Gaza. In this airstrike, the IDF claimed to have destroyed a Hamas terrorist hideout and its rocket launch site. Despite the ceasefire, Hamas extremists are sending condom bombs daily targeting Israel. It is made up of flammable and explosive substances which, when colliding, produce flames.

In response to sending explosive balloons to Israel, the IDF attacked a Hamas-owned weapons and rocket launcher manufacturing site tonight, the IDF tweeted. The Israeli army will continue to respond resolutely to all terrorist attempts emanating from the Gaza Strip. A thermal video taken from a drone was also attached to this tweet.

According to the Shehab News Agency, Israeli airstrikes targeted a site called Badr in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City. This base was also attacked by the Israeli army a week ago. A video recorded during this airstrike was also shared on social networks. It is said that this attack was carried out by military reconnaissance planes.

The IDF also attacked several Hamas targets on Thursday. Meanwhile, Israel claimed to have destroyed the Hamas weapons factory. In early May, Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel. In response, Israel also destroyed several Hamas bases in the Gaza Strip. Hamas suffered heavy losses in the Israeli attacks.

The Ram Party claims to rule residents of Arab descent in Israel. There are not many Muslim Arabs in this predominantly Jewish country. Many of them, also Muslim voters, are supporters of different parties. This is the first time that the Ram Party, in favor of good relations with Palestine and the Arab countries, has won the equivalent of five seats in the Israeli elections.