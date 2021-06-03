israel benjamin netanyahu: Israeli opposition parties against Benjamin Netanyahu: opposition parties against Benjamin Netanyahu

Strong points:

Israeli opposition parties united against Benjamin Netanyahu Left, right, centrist Sab Arab Party joined with 61 MPs near Lapid in the Knesset, the 120-member parliament, to remove Netanyahu, in power since 2009, Jerusalem.

About two weeks ago, as Israel battled the country’s worst sectarian tensions, rockets were fired from Gaza, who would have imagined that parties with opposing ideologies like the left, right and centrists would join forces with the Arab Party to form national unity would agree to form a government that would overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

Political parties looked away

As the fighting escalated recently, everyone believed it would give Israel’s longest-serving prime minister Netanyahu a little more time to hang on to power as agitated political parties held talks for it. take him away from power.

As the fighting continued, Yair Lapid, 57, leader of the opposition coalition, Yair Lapid, 57, and President Reuven Rivlin, who was responsible for forming the government of the opposition coalition, lost all hope of forming a government. However, quite differently, the person who seemed to benefit the most from the derailment of the opposition exercise to form the government also emerged as the most important link in uniting these forces.

“Unite the adversaries”

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Netanyahu, 71, considered by many to be Israel’s “chief divider”, also turned out to be the one who united his opponents in a different way, which led to the people who have been together in the history of Israel. We had not even imagined that they had come together to form a government of national unity.

Hours before Lapid announced that President Rivlin had succeeded in keeping the coalition together, ‘Haretz’ daily journalist Anschel Pfeiffer said: “What happened tonight and whether the vote of confidence takes place, there are days left before that “. Photo. The leaders of the Arab-Israeli Party and the leaders of the Jewish-Nationalist Party together sign an agreement to join the government.

He also posted a photo of him signing the pact of right-wing Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, of the right-wing Yamina party of Mansoor Abbas party leader, and Yair Lapid of the centrist Yes Atid party, along with his tweet.

The photo got the city buzzing on Thursday and all the media were talking about this “historic moment” without giving too much thought to what would happen in the days to come.

“The goal of suppressing Netanyahu”

In the Knesset, which has 120 members in parliament, Lapid has a very modest majority with the support of 61 MPs, while the challenges ahead are many but he expects this majority to remain strong as it is behind. the country’s uninterrupted power for 12 consecutive years since 2009. The impeachment of Netanyahu, who takes the reins, has a “solidarity objective”.

Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, breaking the record held by the country’s founder, David Ben-Gurion. Interestingly, a third of those who united to eliminate Netanyahu are ideologically his “natural allies” and have in the past been his close collaborators.

