israel-bhutan diplomatic relations: israel has now established diplomatic relations with bhutan, a blow to china-pakistan – israel has established diplomatic relations with bhutan, a major setback for china and pakistan

India’s friend Israel has also established diplomatic relations with Bhutan. Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenji announced this, saying that now the scope of Israel’s recognition is widening. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to appease a few days ago by speaking to the Bhutanese Prime Minister by telephone. At the same time, China is also increasing the tension after Doklam by settling its two villages on the lands of Bhutan.

Israeli Foreign Minister announced

The Israeli Foreign Minister said that establishing relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan would create a new phase to deepen Israeli relations in Asia. Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka said he signed an agreement on Saturday to establish official diplomatic relations with Bhutan.

Israel’s ambassador to India tweeted photos

Ron Malka tweeted that this agreement would open many other opportunities for cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples. He also described the day as historic for Israel. In the photos he posted, officials from both countries are seen signing documents and shaking hands, smiling.

Strong shock for China and Pakistan

China and Pakistan, engaged in the attempt to surround India, first made every effort to colonize Bhutan. In 2017, China escalated the Doklam dispute when it failed. China feared Bhutan would join its ranks for fear of this. But, while Bhutan still did not care about China, according to recent reports, it infiltrated and established its two villages on Bhutanese land.

Imran Khan also put Dora in Bhutan

After Nepal was raised against India, China and Pakistan also attacked Bhutan. In October this year, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotte Tshering. It was the first time that a Pakistani prime minister had spoken to a leader of Bhutan. Amid tensions between India and China, many questions have also been raised about Pakistan’s actions.

Morocco also recognized Israel

Two days ago, the African country, Morocco, also recognized Israel. In announcing the deal, US President Donald Trump called it a historic day. Morocco is the fourth country to have an agreement with Israel since August, while Bhutan is the fifth. Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan struck a peace deal, forgetting the decades-old hostility with Israel.