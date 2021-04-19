Israel drops mask mandate: Israel imposed 80% of public corona vaccine, people get rid of mask after one year – Israel drops outer mask mandate after 80% of population is now vaccinated against Covid 19

Strong points:

There is good news for the world suffering from the corona virus. Israel abolished the requirement to wear a mask when leaving the house after one year. Israel has taken this step at a time when it has successfully applied the Corona virus vaccine to 80% of its population. Israel announced on Sunday that it was ending the mask imperative. It is considered a major success in Israel’s war against the Corona virus.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Idelstein said on Thursday that the rate of corona virus infection in Israel had declined significantly since the vaccine was imposed. So now it has become possible to relax the restrictions. However, he also said it would be mandatory to wear masks inside offices. According to the Reuters report, Israel has so far introduced 5 million people to the Corona vaccine, out of a population of 93 million.

Things have changed a lot in Israel

The number of patients admitted to hospitals and deaths from corona virus infection from the vaccine have been drastically reduced. The country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, acquired the Corona vaccine on a large scale on the condition of sharing Pfizer’s medical data. Israel shares data on Pfizer’s impact with the vaccine.

The situation in Israel has changed a lot with the introduction of the Corona vaccine. By mid-January, when 10,000 new cases were arriving in Israel every day, now only 200 cases are emerging each day. Israel has relaxed many restrictions, but even then the rate of corona virus infection among people remains very low. However, strict restrictions are still in place for people coming from other countries of the world.