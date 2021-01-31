Israel Forgets Hostility To Humanity, Corona Virus Vaccine In Palestine – Israel To Send 5,000 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Palestine, Says Benny Gantz

Strong points:

Israel to send 5,000 vaccines to Corona, forgetting the enmity with Palestine: Israeli Defense Minister announces vaccine in Palestine; the conflict between Israel and Palestine is chronic

In view of the situation resulting from the Corona virus outbreak, Israel forgot even the mutual enmity with Palestine. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has reportedly said Corona vaccine will soon be delivered to Palestine from Tel Aviv. This vaccine will be applied to health workers deployed on the front lines in Palestine.

Israel was surrounded by not delivering vaccine to Palestine

This is the first time that Israel has confirmed a vaccine in Palestine. Israel was facing criticism from UN officials and human rights groups for failing to deliver vaccines to Palestine. Israel said it was not responsible for it.

Israel is the world’s fastest vaccinator

People are vaccinated in Israel after a purchase agreement with international pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna. It is also claimed that while making the fastest vaccination in the world, Israel has so far vaccinated 80% of its population. At the same time, the vaccination program has not yet started in Palestine.

What is the reason for the dispute between Israel and Palestine

The dispute between Israel and Palestine began in the 20th century. This controversy is quite broad and covers many issues in itself. The dispute between Yeshiva (Jews living in Palestine) and the Arab population living in Palestine under Ottoman-British rule is seen as part of the current confrontation. The main issues of dispute between Israel and Palestine include recognition of mutual existence, border, security, water rights, control of Jerusalem, Israeli settlements, Palestinian independence movement and the solution of the refugee problem.

Palestinian population is close to 50 million

Palestine has a population of around 5 million and Palestine is ranked 121st in the world in terms of population. 99% of the Palestinian population follow Shafi-e-Islam, a branch of the Sunni Muslim religion. 136 countries in the world recognize Palestine.