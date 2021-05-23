israel hamas ceasefire: israel hamas ceasefire: demonstration of power of the hamas fighters, parade organized in gaza city, leader for the first time – the hamas fighters march for the first time in the city of gaza

Hamas fighters demonstrate power in Gaza City on Saturday after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar exposed publicly for the first time

After an 11-day battle with Israel, Hamas fighters brandished guns in Gaza City on Saturday, and the group’s leader appeared in public for the first time. Saturday was the first day of the total ceasefire. Meanwhile, Egyptian mediators have negotiated to make the ceasefire lasting.

Israel and Hamas both won

During the 11-day war, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting hundreds of Hamas targets in Gaza, Hamas and other militant groups fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel. During this period, more than 250 people have died, most of them Palestinians, although Israel and Hamas claim their victory.

Hamas leader revealed for the first time

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas fighters dressed in army uniforms took part in the parade and mourned the death of their commander-in-chief Basim Isa during the fighting. The main Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has come out in public for the first time since the fighting began.

