Israel Helps India During Kargil War: Kargil Vijay Diwas, Israel Helps India During Kargil War All You Need To Know: Kargil Vijay Diwas

Today all of India is immersed in the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day in 1999, the Indian army killed Pakistani infiltrators who were hiding in the Kargil-Drass area. Meanwhile, the Indian army soldiers not only defeated the Pakistani army soldiers sitting at a higher height than them in direct combat, but also exposed their misdeeds in front of the whole world. In the Kargil War, India received the most aid of any country, and then it was Israel.

Israel disclosed after 22 years

After 22 years, Israel has openly declared how it helped India in the Kargil War. The Israeli Embassy in India tweeted that during the war, Israel aided India by providing mortars and ammunition. Israel said it was one of the few countries that directly assisted India during the Kargil War.

Donated laser-guided bombs and drones to India

The Israeli embassy said it supplied laser-guided missiles to the Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets during this war. He said Israel handed over the arms shipment ordered before Kargil’s infiltration into India as soon as possible, despite pressure from the international community. This also includes the delivery of Israel’s Heron unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Israel had emerged as a convenience store

During the Kargil War, Israel helped India by becoming a convenience store. During this war, India discovered many of its shortcomings, which could not be resolved immediately. India at that time had neither bombs to accurately hit enemy bunkers nor reconnaissance planes to spy on their posts. In such a situation, the Indian army was waging a war against the Pakistani army solely on the basis of ground intelligence.

Israel openly supported India

Meanwhile, Israel immediately announced that it would help India through arms and ammunition. An agreement has been reached between the two countries for the purchase of new weapons in the emergency. Under the agreement, Israel handed over to India its Heron drone equipped with the most advanced technology at the time. Not only that, Israel has also trained Indian personnel to operate this drone.

Israeli laser-guided bombs detonate Pakistan

During the Kargil War, the Pakistani army hid in sturdy bunkers on top of the hills. The security wall of these bunkers was so strong that the Indian army was in no way able to break them down from below. Second, the Indian Air Force did not even have a bomb at the time, which could strike these Pakistani Army bunkers from a distance with perfect precision. In such a situation, Israel supplied laser-guided bombs to India. These bombs were mounted on Mirage 2000 fighter planes, which destroyed many Pakistani bunkers one after the other.