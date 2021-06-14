Israel New Prime Minister: Israel New Prime Minister naftali bennett News: Naftali Bennett, who was a special commando, has become the new Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu’s 12-year term ends

Strong points:

Parties of different ideologies combine to form a new government, 60 members for and 59 for the opposition in a 120-member parliament “Knesset” US President Joe Biden congratulates Bennett and new ministers in Jerusalem

Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday. With this, the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu, who had served as prime minister for 12 years, came to an end. Bennett, a 49-year-old leader and former commander of the right-wing Yamina party, was sworn in on Sunday after securing a majority in parliament. Naftali entered politics in 2005 after selling his tech startup for $ 145 million. Previously, in Israel’s 120-member parliament, the Knesset, 60 members voted for and 59 against. During this time, one member was absent.

27 ministers, 9 women also included in the new government

The new government has 27 ministers, including nine women. Different ideologies have formed an alliance for the new government. Among them, there is also a party representing the Arab community with the right, the left, the centrist. Mickey Levy of the Yesh Etid Party was elected Speaker of Parliament. 67 members voted in favor.

Netanyahu supporters stranded

Earlier, Bennett announced the names of his government’s ministers during a speech in parliament and was interrupted by supporters of Netanyahu, 71. Bennett said he was proud to work with “people of different perspectives,” Bennett said, adding that at this critical time we are taking on that responsibility.

Besides holding elections, there was an option to form the government together.

Apart from this government, the only option before the country was to organize more elections. It would have spread more hatred and affected the country. Members of the Likud Party made noise during his speech and called him a “criminal” and “a liar.” In his speech, Bennett also said that Israel would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapons capability.

US President congratulates Bennett

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden praised Bennett and said he looks forward to working with him. “On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Secretary of State Jair Lapid as well as all members of the new cabinet,” Biden said. We will work to further deepen the ties between the two countries.