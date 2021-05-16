Israel OIC: OIC leaders condemn Israel for attacks in Gaza: Islamic countries condemn Israeli attack on Gaza

Beirut

The 57-member Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called an emergency digital meeting on Sunday on the violent and tense situation in Gaza for several days. Discussions have taken place to stop the Israeli army’s attack on the Gaza Strip. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Shahzada Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to work to end Israel’s military campaign against Gaza and allow aid to reach the coastal region.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki of Ramalla on the west coast has attacked Israel, calling it an “apartheid country” which commits crimes and cruelty against our people in Gaza. He said 10,000 people have been displaced in the violence that began on Monday. Malki said: “The opposition of the Palestinian people has made it clear that Jerusalem is the Lakshman Rekha. Our people will never tire of Israel’s killing machine ”.

Israeli warplanes wreak havoc with missile strikes. At the same time, Hamas is continuously raining rockets. According to the IDF, since Monday 2,300 rockets have been fired from Hamas. According to reports, Israel has launched its fiercest attack on Hamas so far. It also included the home of Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar in Gaza, which Israeli missiles turned into a pile of dirt.

Israel’s bloody revenge, killing 11 Hamas commanders

Gaza and the Israeli army launch rockets