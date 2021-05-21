Israel Palestine conflict: Ceasefire Israel Hamas: Israel approves ceasefire and ceasefire in Gaza Strip 11 days later, Hamas also confirmed

Strong points:

The 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas finally calmed down with a ceasefire on Thursday. According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has approved a unilateral ceasefire to end the 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip. A Hamas official also confirmed this. He said the ceasefire would be effective from 2 a.m. on Friday.

Significantly, there was pressure from all four sides on Israel to stop the invasion. The country’s closest ally, the United States, has also been urged to stop attacks on Hamas. However, Israel then rejected the US call and spoke of bringing the fight to a crossroads. However, on Thursday, ministers in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s high-level security cabinet voted unanimously in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza.

‘Hamas is afraid’

According to media reports, defense officials informed ministers that Israel has made all possible achievements in the coastal area against the alleged Palestinian terrorist group. He said Hamas was very scared and very hurt.

Israel, in the mood to deal fully with Hamas, said – would cure disease, not bandage ointment

Hamas confirmed

The ceasefire with Israel was also confirmed by Hamas. An official with the extremist organization quoted Reuters as saying that there has been a reciprocal and contemporary ceasefire with Israel. With this, the 11-day conflict in Gaza ended. He said this ceasefire agreement will begin at 2 a.m. on Friday.

The battle started 10 days ago

Fighting between Israel and Hamas began 10 days ago when militant groups fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem. Previously, the situation was tense due to clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Israel then launched hundreds of airstrikes against Hamas. Hamas and other militant groups have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli towns.

227 Palestinians killed.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 227 Palestinians were killed and 1,620 injured, including 64 children and 38 women. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have said at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says at least 130 fighters from militant organizations have been killed. About 58,000 Palestinians have left their homes because of the war.

Hamas attacks killed 12 people, including a five-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, in Israel. According to the World Health Organization, at least 18 hospitals and clinics were destroyed in Israeli attacks.

