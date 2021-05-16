Israel Targeted Chief Hamas Home: Israel’s Worst Attack on Palestine Devastated Hamas Chief’s Home in Gaza

Jerusalem

The bitter struggle between Israel and Palestine continues for the seventh day in a row. Israeli warplanes wreak havoc with missile strikes. At the same time, Hamas is continuously raining rockets. According to the IDF, since Monday 2,300 rockets have been fired from Hamas. According to reports, Israel has launched its fiercest attack on Hamas so far. It also included the home of Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar in Gaza, which Israeli missiles turned into a pile of dirt.

To date, 149 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed and around 1,000 people have been injured in this bloody conflict. Hamas rocket attacks also killed at least 10 Israelis. Israel is now targeting buildings in residential areas. The IDF says Hamas attackers hiding in these buildings are continuously firing rockets. Israel launched a strong missile attack on Sunday, destroying at least two multi-story Palestinian buildings.

Before this attack, Israel had asked people in the buildings to leave. These buildings housed the offices of the Aljazeera television channel and several other news agencies. Israeli missiles also targeted the home of Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar in Gaza. On the other hand, after the Hamas rocket attacks in Israel, people moved to safer places. The Israeli military’s Iron Dome system mainly killed Hamas rockets.

Earlier in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza, early Saturday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed, most of them children. This is the highest number of people who have died in an Israeli attack since the start of the war with Hamas. The conflict, which began with tensions in Jerusalem last month, has spread widely. Israeli towns with mixed populations of Arabs and Jews face daily violence.

Palestinians have also demonstrated extensively in the West Bank during the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of protesters clashed with Israeli forces in several towns. Meanwhile, at least 11 people have been killed in the action of the IDF. The violence takes place at a time when Palestinians celebrate “Nakba Day” on Saturday when they remember the thousands of Palestinians killed at Israel’s hands in the 1948 war. This has increased the possibility of a new one. intensification of the conflict.