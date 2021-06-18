Israeli army strikes Gaza with Gujarati girl Nitsha Muliyasha against Hamas

After 11 days of deadly fighting between Israel and Palestine ended last month, the conflict between the two has resumed. On Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli Air Force planes attacked positions of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza after incendiary balloons were fired from a Palestinian enclave. In this horrific attack, Nitsha Muliasha, 20, of Gujarati origin, was part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) team. Nitsa Muliyasha is from Kothadi, a village in Manavdar taluka of Rajkot. Now based in Tel Aviv, Nitsa is the first Gujarati girl to be recruited into the Israeli army.

Let’s find out the full story of Nitsa Muliyasha’s journey from Gujarat to Israel …..

Nitsa Muliasha received advanced weapons training

Nitsa Muliasha’s father, Jivabhai Muliasha, said it was all possible thanks to the Israeli education system. He said that during school there are many tests to check children’s skills and competences, which helps them to choose the right course and the right career. According to the report, Nitsa was trained to use modern weapons and to carry out multi-faceted activities on the battlefield. His father recounted that after the completion of two years and four months of training, soldiers are forced to sign five-year or 10-year agreements. By virtue of this, they can choose any course of their choice, engineering, medicine or the like on the basis of merit. The Israeli army bears all the costs of his education.

Nitsa’s younger sister also shows strength in the IDF

Jivabhai Muliyasha said that for the past two years her daughter has also been stationed at the border between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt. He is currently assigned to the IDF in Gush Dan. Nitsa’s father, Jivabhai, had arrived in Tel Aviv many years ago with his brother. There, the two brothers started their activity. Jivabhai has a general store there. Nitsa’s sister, Riya, is also in the IDF. While Nitsa spent more than two years in the military, Riya joined the military this year after moving up to twelfth place. His training is still ongoing. Explain that in Israel, it is mandatory for all people over the age of 18 to receive military training. Being surrounded by enemies on all sides, military training is essential in Israel.

Israeli army rains missiles on Hamas

Despite the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire, Hamas operatives continue to attack Israel with condoms and kite bombs. In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force launched powerful missile strikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday for the second day in a row. Israeli missiles destroyed several Hamas targets in Gaza City on Thursday. It is said that a building of the civil administration was also under the influence of this attack. Apart from this, many farms were also destroyed. So far, no casualties have been reported in these attacks. Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement saying the attacks are a show of force by the new Israeli government. It is also said in the newspapers that Hamas fired from the Israeli side with heavy machine guns. Israeli media claimed the action was taken after the military fired balloons filled with explosives for the third day in a row from Gaza.