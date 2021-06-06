Israeli journalist arrested: Journalist covering Palestinians forcibly arrested in Israel – Israel forcibly restrains journalist covering Palestinians

Jerusalem

Israeli border police forcibly arrested a senior reporter for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while reporting from Jerusalem. She was here to cover a dharna of Palestinians. Giwara Buderi was released on Saturday, several hours after being taken into custody in Sheikh Jarrah.

Al Jazeera alleged that the police also sabotaged the station’s cameraman’s equipment. Al Jazeera Jerusalem bureau chief Walid Omri said Buderi had a broken arm and was admitted to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

Omri said Buderi regularly reported from Sheikh Jarrah. She was covering a protest by Palestinians there on Saturday. Omri said the Israeli border police asked him for an ID card and he called his driver to ask him to bring the car’s ID card.

fight, then arrest

Omri said the security forces didn’t give him so much time and started yelling at him and beating him. The police handcuffed him and forced him to sit in a border police jeep. Omri said Buderi is an accredited journalist with the Israeli government press office. The Israeli police did not comment on this.