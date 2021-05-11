Israeli-Palestinian attacks: Muslim countries criticize Israel for violence in Al Aqsa mosque: Israel condemns violence in Palestine

Dubai

A group of Muslim countries condemned Israel for inciting violence inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holy sites in Jerusalem. An emergency meeting of the 57 members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation was called on Tuesday to give a united response from the Muslim world to the growing tension between Israel and Palestine and the violent clashes in Jerusalem.

The meeting condemned Israel for its “ continued neglect ” of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the “ barbaric attacks ” on the Ibadat Gujjars, and the ban on movement of Palestinians to the premises, according to a statement. . The organization said that in its view, Israel’s action was “an offense to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a flagrant violation of international law.”

The organization called on the international community to hold Israel responsible for the escalation of tensions and to pressure it to stop the attack, which posed a threat to “the security and stability of the region.” The organization also reaffirmed the long-standing attitude of the Arab world in favor of the independence of Palestine.