Israeli-Palestinian War Update: Israel In Mood To Deal Fully With Hamas Said – Would Cure Illness, Not Ointment Bandage

Tel Aviv

Even after Hamas’ demand for an early ceasefire, the fierce ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel does not take its name. Defying US President Joe Biden’s call for peace, Israel said it wanted to be free from disease, not just the ointment. Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Ardan said “this war is not between Israel and Palestine, but between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.”

In an interview with CBS News of America, Gilead Ardan said we don’t want this conflict. We have done all we can to stop the conflict, but Hamas is committed to inciting violence. Now we are ruining this terrorist machine in the midst of the possibility of a ceasefire. We are looking for a cure for this problem, not just the ointment bandage.

Hamas commander stranded in IDF trap, 1,000 shelling again

‘Ceasefire announced with Israel in the next 24 hours’

Meanwhile, Hamas leaders have claimed that a ceasefire could be announced with Israel within the next 24 hours. In the fiercest conflict since 2014, at least 227 people have died in the Gaza Strip and 12 in Israel. While Hamas fired around 4,000 rockets at Israel, the IDF also carried out hundreds of air and ground attacks.

Hamas leaders told US broadcaster CNN that a ceasefire could be announced between Israel and Hamas within the next 24 hours. However, so far there has been no statement from Israel on this matter. A day earlier, the head of Hamas’s political bureau, Moose Abu Marjok, said he expected a ceasefire to be announced in the coming days.

Netanyahu does not accept Biden’s ceasefire call

Meanwhile, the United States said on Wednesday it opposed the United Nations proposal for a ceasefire. The United States has also said the crisis could be resolved through the efforts of the Biden administration. The United States has blocked the proposal presented to the United Nations four times to end violence between Israel and Palestine. After that, France prepared the proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday pledged to continue a military operation in the Gaza Strip, despite US President Joe Biden’s call for “significant tension relief” following fierce 11-day fighting between Israel and Palestine. It is believed that Netanyahu’s statement could complicate international efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

