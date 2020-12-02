Israeli parliament: Israeli parliament will be dissolved, prime minister Netanyahu’s political future in danger

Tel Aviv

The political stalemate in Israel has worsened again. On Monday, the initial resolution to dissolve the Israeli parliament Neset was passed by majority. With this, the possibility of holding general elections in the country for the fourth time in two years has arisen. At the same time, the political future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also at stake. They have been accused of corruption and protests have been taking place in the streets of Tel Aviv for several months.

Israel’s parliament could be dissolved next week

The resolution presented to the Israeli parliament Nesat obtained 61 votes for and 54 against. The parliament can be dissolved after the final vote early next week, which could be followed by re-election in Israel in March or April. Negotiations between the two main government parties could take place in the coming days as part of efforts to avoid the final vote. The proposal has not yet been approved by the Nesat Committee. After that, it will be voted on two more times.

The party supporting Netanyahu also left together

Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party, supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, voted to dissolve the government. The party accused the prime minister of maintaining its legal interests above the country. Significantly, earlier this year Netanyahu was accused of cheating, betraying and accepting bribes. The trial of the case is due to begin next month, in which Netanyahu is due to appear.

How the elections are conducted in Israel

The Israeli parliament is elected according to the Nesat proportional voting system. In which the voter must vote for the party instead of the candidates on the ballot. In order for a party to reach the Neset (Parliament), it is necessary to obtain a minimum of 3.25% of the total vote. If a party’s vote percentage is less than 3.25, it gets no seat in Parliament. Parties are allocated seats in parliament in proportion to the percentage of the vote. This process is completed within 28 days. No party in Israel’s history has been able to form an absolute majority government to date.

Know the Israeli Parliament ‘Nesat’

The Parliament of Israel is called the Neset. Nesat is an ancient Hebrew word which, according to Jewish tradition, was an assembly of 120 sages and prophets. The term of office of a Nesat member is four years. By this, the Prime Minister and the President of Israel are elected. Israeli law is made in the Nesat itself. It consists of 120 members in total. The minimum age to vote here is 18.