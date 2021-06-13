Israeli parliament to vote today on new government to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Strong points:

Fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be decided today Israeli Parliament to vote to topple Netanyahu

The fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in power for nearly 12 years, will be decided today. Israel’s parliament is due to vote on Sunday to remove Netanyahu from power. Opposition parties have formed a major alliance to remove Netanyahu from the post of prime minister. If this alliance is successful in its plans, then the new government will be formed today itself. Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing opposition Yamina party, will be sworn in as prime minister and will hold that post until 2023.

According to the agreement, another opposition leader, Yair Lapid, who has allied himself with Naftali, will take over as prime minister in 2023. Yair Lapid will remain prime minister of Israel until 2025. The Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption charges and Israel has held a general election 4 times since 2019. According to the Times of Israel report, if all goes according to plan, Sunday night the country will get Naftali Bennett (49) as the new Prime Minister.

Netanyahu remains leader of the right-wing Likud party

Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest-serving ruler in the country and has managed to dominate the political scene for many years. Even if he loses in parliament, he will continue to be the leader of the right-wing Likud party and become the leader of the opposition. Netanyahu called it a “dangerous alliance of traitors and surrenders” in the run-up to a new government.

Netanyahu has vowed that he will soon overthrow the government led by Naftali. Netanyahu’s Likud Party has become the largest party in the 120-member parliament, but lacks the support of 61 members to form a government. The Likud party won 30 seats in the legislative elections in March. In such a situation, his defeat in Parliament is considered certain.

Naftali Bennett was an Israeli army commando

Naftali Bennett, who will be the new Prime Minister, is the child of American expatriate parents. He was a commando in the Israeli army. He is very successful in the tech world and is a millionaire. Although he has very little computer knowledge. Bennett was born in the city of Haifa in March 1972. He is believed to take a more radical stance towards the Palestinian people.