Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warns US before joining Iran nuclear deal with Ebrahim Raisi

Israel is unable to digest radical President Ibrahim Raisi’s victory in Iran

Israel is unable to digest the victory of radical President Ibrahim Raisi in Iran and now the period of threats has begun. New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned the United States and other countries negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran. Bennett said it was the last chance for world powers to “wake up”. He said Raisi, under Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would establish a “brutal hangman rule” in the country.

“The election of Reiss, I would say, is the last chance for the powers of the world to wake up before returning to the nuclear deal,” Bennett said at a televised cabinet meeting. Also to know who they are conversing with. The Israeli Prime Minister said: “The brutal executioner regime should never be allowed to acquire weapons of mass destruction.” He said Israel’s stance on this will not change.

Iran’s only mysteriously closed nuclear power plant, has the Mossad once again wreaked havoc?

Meeting between Iran and five powerful countries

Earlier on Sunday, talks were held between Iran and diplomats from five powerful countries around the world to implement the landmark nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the aim of controlling Iran’s nuclear program. Sunday was the first such official meeting since Ibrahim Raisi’s victory in the presidential election in Iran. Several diplomats who attended the meeting said that the issues they discussed must be approved by the governments of the respective countries.

At the meeting, concerns were also expressed that the newly elected Iranian president could create obstacles in the resumption of the nuclear deal. Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, Britain and Iran held the final meeting as part of the sixth round of talks at a hotel in the Austrian capital Vienna. “We are close to an agreement, but it has not yet been finalized,” said Enrique Mora, EU official, who chaired the meeting. We had fruitful discussions on several technical aspects of the agreement. The documents relating to the technical aspects of the agreement have become clearer than ever. Thanks to that, we learned about the political issues that hinder the agreement.

Although a plan for re-implementing the Iran nuclear deal is almost ready, no final decision has been made so far. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Aragchi said on Sunday that almost all of the JCPOA deal documents had been well discussed and that the diplomats involved would return to their home countries soon. The diplomats will now not only consult with the governments of their respective countries, but will also discuss for the final decision.

Biden expresses willingness to join nuclear deal

The United States did not participate in the Vienna talks because in 2018 then-US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the landmark nuclear deal and the imposition of severe sanctions on Iran. Current US President Joe Biden has, however, expressed his desire to join the nuclear deal under certain conditions. An American delegation in Vienna is indirectly engaged in talks with Iran through diplomats from other countries. It was the first such meeting on Sunday after Iranian justice chief Ibrahim Raisi won the presidential elections.

Reysi’s return to power will increase radical domination in Iran as he is seen as close to the country’s supreme religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reisi is said to be the first Iranian president to be banned by the United States in 1988, accusing him of being involved in mass executions. Iran quickly embarked on uranium enrichment work, although it is still a long way from producing weapons. Relations with Israel and the United States remain strained after the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last year.

