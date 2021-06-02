Israeli scientists increase mice life expectancy by 23%, humans could be next

Strong points:

Israeli scientists have found a way to extend the life of a rat by up to 23%. If this very important research is applied to humans, then the normal human life can be up to 120 years. During the research, scientists increased the lifespan of 250 mice by 23% by increasing the intake of a protein called SIRT6.

According to the Times of Israel report, the SIRT6 protein generally slows down the aging process. In research published in the journal Nature Communication, scientists said that animals rich in the SIRT6 protein are less likely to be infected with cancer. Professor Haim Cohen of Bar Ilan University said: “The change in life expectancy is very important. This too when one considers that by similarly increasing the life expectancy of human beings , we will be able to live to 120 years.

“Experiments on humans in the next two to three years”

Cohen said, “The changes we’ve seen in mice can be applied to humans and it will be very exciting if that happens.” Cohen’s lab is trying to find drugs that can safely increase a protein called SIRT6 inside the human body. In 2012, Cohen was the first researcher to be able to increase protein levels in animals, thereby extending their lives.

The report states that in 2012 the lifespan of male rats increased by 15%, but that had no effect on female rats. Recent research shows that increasing the amount of SIRT6 protein increases the lifespan of male and female mice. During the research, the lifespan of men increased by 30 percent and that of women by about 15 percent. Scientists have found that the ability to generate energy decreases in aging mice. However, older mice that had higher amounts of SIRT6 protein stored energy more easily. Cohen said that in the next two to three years, his lab will be able to replicate this experiment in humans and manufacture a precision drug to increase the SIRT6 protein.