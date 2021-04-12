Israeli secret service missions: Mossad operations in Hindi: Attack by the Israeli intelligence agency’s Mossad intelligence operation against the Iranian nuclear center

Tel Aviv

Tehran has directly accused Israel of attacking Israel in connection with Sunday’s explosion at the Iranian nuclear facility. Iran has claimed that one of its main nuclear centers was badly damaged in the attack on Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Because of this, not only have the centrifuges been destroyed, but much of the country is facing blackouts. Iran has vowed revenge on Israel, calling it nuclear terrorism. This is not the first time that the Iranian nuclear base has been attacked. Also last year, Iran blamed Israel for the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility. Last year, Iran’s top nuclear scientist Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh was assassinated, which Israel has been accused of. The Mossad is also believed to be responsible for stealing Iranian nuclear program documents from Israel in 2018.

Not only that, the Mossad is the fastest intelligence agency in the world

The Mossad is considered one of the fastest intelligence agencies in the world. An intelligence agency that does not miss its target. The Mossad has performed many such missions, which humans can think about. Mossad’s track record of success has been quite inspiring. This is the reason why many intelligence agencies around the world, including the United States and India, undertake training and many covert missions in conjunction with the Mossad. India is even training the Israeli intelligence agency to train officers working in its intelligence agency.

Operation Thunderbolt showed the power of the Mossad to the world

On June 27, 1976, when a French passenger plane filled with Israeli passengers was hijacked by Arab terrorists. Then the Mossad, with its strength and intelligence, safely evacuated 94 of its citizens from the country thousands of miles away. The Mossad operation at Entebbe Airport in Uganda is still considered the most successful pirate mission in the world. Jonathan Netanyahu, currently the brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was also involved in the operation. However, he died of a bullet during the operation.

When the Mossad flew a Russian MiG-21 fighter plane

In the 60s, if a fighter plane was the most advanced and the fastest, then it was a MiG-21 plane. If we say America was afraid of this as well, then probably nothing will go wrong. The US intelligence agency CIA Fei failed to secure the plane, after which the responsibility was turned over to the Mossad. A Mossad agent was hanged in Egypt in December 1962 after being caught in the first attempt. The Mossad made a second attempt in Iraq, but the attempt was also unsuccessful. In 1964, the female Mossad agent convinced an Iraqi pilot to bring Israel with this plane.

Israeli Mossad rekindles atomic bomb ‘dream’, discouraging Iran from revenge

Murderers of Israeli team hunted and killed at Munich Olympics

The Mossad tracked the assassins of 11 Israeli team players in several countries during the Munich Olympics in 1972. The Black Septembers and the Palestine Liberation Organization have been accused of killing Israeli players. There were 11 terrorists in the Mossad list, who went to different countries and went into hiding after the killing of Israeli players in Munich. However, the Mossad discovered and killed all of the terrorists in a 10-year operation. It is said that the Mossad fired 11 to 11 bullets at the 11 terrorists.

Carried out the deadliest mission in Argentina

On May 11, 1960, in Mossad, Argentina carried out a mission whose echo was heard around the world. The mission was so secret that the Argentine government didn’t even know it. The Mossad kidnapped Nazi war criminal Adolf Ekman and took him to Israel. After which he was prosecuted and punished for the atrocities committed against the Jews. The mission was carried out by five Israeli agents who changed the name to find Adolf Ekman hiding in Argentina. After capturing Ekman, his identity was taken to a secret location. The team then secretly brought him to Israel.

Yasir Arafat’s close friend killed 70 bullets in front of his family

The Mossad called out Khalil al-Wazir, the right-hand man of Yasir Arafat, the well-known Palestinian leader, with gunfire in front of his family in Tunisia. Khalil was also known as Abu Jihad. He was believed to be the head of the Palestinian terrorist organizations, at whose request several attacks took place in Israel. This mission was carried out by 30 Mossad agents. These agents visited Tunisia one by one as tourists. Where they found Abu Jihad’s house and fired 70 bullets in front of his family. At that time, the Israeli plane flying in the skies of Tunisia blocked all communication systems.