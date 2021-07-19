Israeli software Pegasus can spy on the whole world Latest revelations create ruckus in India

Strong points

A bombastic report of military-grade “Pegasus spyware” from Israeli firm NSO, used to spy on a long list of more than 50,000 people from governments in 50 countries around the world, has sparked an uproar. Pegasus is a malware that affects iPhone and Android devices. It allows its users to capture messages, photos and emails, record calls and activate microphone.

The Washington Post reports that 189 journalists, more than 600 politicians and government officials, and more than 60 business executives have been targeted by customers of the NSO Group. Its headquarters are in Israel. More than 80 journalists from 17 media organizations will make sensational disclosures in the coming days. The main question is clear, how many of our secrets belong to the Big Tech company?

“Can spy on almost all of the world’s population”

“It’s dirty software,” Timothy Summers, a former US intelligence agency cybersecurity engineer and now IT director of Arizona State University, told the Washington Post. It can spy on almost the entire world population. … there is nothing wrong with creating technologies that allow you to collect data. It is sometimes necessary. But humanity is not in a place where we have power available to all. If we don’t take our property rights back from software companies and governments, we will become digital slaves. They will be able to make full use of not only our smart devices, our homes, our cars and even our own software medical implants.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden specifically called on the Federal Trade Commission to pass new rules on tech giants’ surveillance and their accumulation of user data via algorithms. This is the first time that the White House Biden has officially endorsed a high-level approach to curb the outside influence of Big Tech. But when cyber-aggressive capabilities are contracted out by the government to private companies to spy on citizens, all bets are off.

“Almost no law to stop it”

Many governments are working hard to gain access to encrypted systems through backdoors. Supporters of end-to-end encryption argue that any backdoor will become the target of foreign adversaries, terrorists and hackers. So far, the legal system has struggled to decide what kind of regulation should apply to digital goods. Dr Shoshana Zuboff, author of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism,” said: “We do not yet have a body of law designed to cover the pitfalls we face, it is something that begins in secret. Happened, developed in secret, we never accepted, there is almost no law to stop it.