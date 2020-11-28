Israeli spy agency Mossad

Jerusalem

Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, the chief scientist of Iran’s nuclear program, was killed near Tehran. Iran blames Israel for this and, once again, all fingers point to the notorious Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. In fact, earlier Iranian scientists have been targeted and all are said to have been linked to the Mossad. Not only that, the Mossad is also believed to be behind the theft of documents on Iran’s nuclear program in Israel.

Many scandals in the name of Mossad

Whether it is the kidnapping of Adolf Ishmaan in 1960 or the fatal reaction to the deaths of Israeli athletes at the 1972 MUNIC Olympics, the Mossad has several dangerous scandals. Even in 2018, Mossad spies moved the nuclear archives from Iran to Israel via Azerbaijan, and Iranian security services did nothing.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Who was the “secret scientist” whose assassination rocked Iran?

Very efficient agency

The influence of Mossad director Yossi Cohen is revealed by the fact that he has played an important role in talks with Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan. Cohen, director of Mossad, went to meet with his counterparts from Arab countries. Not only that, in the fight against the country’s corona virus, the Mossad has been working on a war footing. From resource mobilization to detectives through contact tracing of activism.

The biggest after the CIA

The Mossad budget also continues to increase under Cohen’s leadership. In August 2020, a report by the State Comptroller found that the agency’s budget exceeded 1.5 billion new Israeli shekels (NIS), reaching 2.6 billion NIS. With this, the Mossad became the largest after the US intelligence agency CIA in terms of budget and number of spies.

What is the motive?

The job of the Mossad is to gather intelligence, conduct intelligence operations, and fight terrorism. No information has been given on its purpose, roles, mission, power and budget in any law of the land. It is excluded from the constitutional laws of the country. Therefore, the Mossad is called Deep State. Its director is directly and solely responsible to the Prime Minister of the country. His Metsada unit is responsible for attacking enemies.

Explained: The murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh again raises questions, why Iran-Israel has so much hostile enmity?

Murders of scientists in Iran

There have been numerous murders in Iran in the name of the Mossad. Four Iranian scientists were also killed before Fakhrizadeh on his way to work or home. Particle physics expert Masood Ali Mohammadi was detonated by a remote control bomb in 2020. In the same year, nuclear scientist Majid Shahriar was killed by a bomb on his car. Iranian atomic chief at the time, Faredun Abbasi, was on trial for assassination but survived. In 2011, Dariush Rejanejad was shot dead by armed motorcyclists. A year later, Mustafa Ahmadi Roshan, deputy head of Iran’s Uranian Enrichment Center, was killed on his way to work.

Why was the installation carried out?

The Mossad was founded on December 13, 1949, on the advice of former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. He wanted the creation of a central unit that would strengthen coordination and cooperation with existing security services – the military intelligence department, the internal security service and the foreign policy department. In March 1951 he was incorporated into the Prime Minister’s office and responsibility was transferred to the Prime Minister.