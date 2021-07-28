Israeli woman, child from Gaza: inspiring Israeli woman donates kidney to boy in Gaza

Jerusalem

It is said that war is waged between governments, not between peoples. At least that’s what Israel’s Harel Segal’s Idit has proven. Ideet, 50, decided to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger. Following the teachings of his late Baba, he realized that there can be no greater duty than to enlighten someone else’s life. Segal found people who needed kidneys and after 9 months his search ended with the biggest “enemy”, an innocent 3-year-old living in Palestine.

“… then there will be no war”

In a letter to this kid from Gaza, Idit said: “You don’t know me but soon we will be very close because my kidney will be in your body. He hoped for the success of the operation and the good health of the child. Idit says that after the 11-day war he let go of his anger and saw only peace and love. She writes: “If there were more like us, there would be no reason to go to war.

family conflict

However, the decision was not an easy one for Idit. Her husband and son protested, the father stopped talking. He believed that Edit should not risk his life. The family had lost three relatives in the attack on the Palestinian side. Idit didn’t tell anyone for months who she was going to donate the kidney to.

entry for humanitarian reasons

Amid Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, only a few patients are allowed to enter the country on humanitarian grounds. A Jerusalem-based NGO, Manat Chaim, provided assistance in this case. The hospital told the child’s father that if he donated his kidney to an Israeli, his son would soon get a kidney. The father donated a kidney to a 25-year-old Israeli mother of two. This arrangement has been questioned but is seen as an inspiration in Israel.

respect to baba

At the same time, Idit is happy that with her help an innocent life was saved, that another woman was also able to get a kidney, and that two enemy companies came together. Idit herself also came to meet the child’s family. She says that with this gift, she expressed her respect for her Baba. Today, his family is also proud of him.