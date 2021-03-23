Israelis have started voting for country’s fourth parliamentary election Netanyahu’s fate on hold: voting begins in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future at stake

Jerusalem

Voting began Tuesday for Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years. It is seen as a referendum on the alleged divisive rule of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the poll, Israel is fighting an uphill battle in this election. There was widespread campaigning for this election and in the last round in the midst of the epidemic, in TV interviews and in malls, market leaders tried to get voters in their favor.

Leaders used text messages and phone calls to reach voters at the last minute. In this election, Netanyahu presented himself as a world leader capable of facing the country’s diplomatic and security challenges. He claims to have won the election based on the success of the Kovid-19 vaccine in Israel and improved diplomatic relations with Arab countries. At the same time, opponents of Netanyahu accuse him of mismanagement during the Corona virus over the past year.

‘Netanyahu did not organize political rallies’

Opponents say Netanyahu has failed to stop his extremely conservative political rallies that have led to the spread of the virus. They also make the country’s poor economy and unemployment a problem. Opponents say Netanyahu is not eligible to speak out at a time when numerous corruption cases are pending against him. However, Netanyahu has denied the allegations. According to experts, this time around 15% of voters will vote outside their constituencies.

The government set up special voting booths and vehicles were deployed to conduct polls safely. There will be a separate count in Jerusalem which will delay the final result. Due to fierce competition and a large number of voters, small parties are struggling to be present in parliament by securing a minimum vote of 3.25%. For this reason, there is a lot of skepticism about the end results.

No party in history has succeeded in forming a government on its own.

It is worth noting that Israeli citizens vote for the party, not for the candidate, and in the past 72 years of history, no party has been able to form a government on its own. Apart from Netanyahu in the legislative elections, Yair Lapid, Gideon Saar and Naphtali Bennett are the main contenders for power. Netanyahu has been the country’s longest-serving prime minister (five times). According to election polls, his “Likud” party and its allies may have to settle for less than a majority.

Opposition party leader Yair Lapid contested the election last year along with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, but withdrew after a deal between Netanyahu and Gantz on a partnership for power. This time he campaigned claiming to defeat Netanyahu. Former Education Minister Gideon Saar was once seen as Netanyahu’s successor, but split from the ruling party and formed a new ‘A New Hope’ party in collaboration with former leaders of Likud.