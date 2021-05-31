Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu loses PM job – Intense attempt to oust Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu – Whidbey Daily News

Israel’s longtime caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu’s chair is in jeopardy. Leaders who support Netanyahu’s government are now trying to form alliances with opposition parties. In that case, they may have to resign.

New Delhi. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in a state of crisis. Israel’s longtime caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu’s chair is in jeopardy. Israeli nationalist radical leader Naftali Bennett has announced that he will be part of a possible coalition government that could end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule in the country. Leaders who support Netanyahu’s government are now trying to form alliances with opposition parties. In that case, they may have to resign.

Nafta’s Bennett joins hands with the opposition

Naftali Bennett of Israel’s Yamina party says he is going to join hands with the opposition soon. The final round of talks between Naphtali Bennett and opposition leader Jared Lapid is still ongoing. There have been several meetings between the two leaders so far. It is believed that if an agreement is reached between the two leaders, Benjamin Netanyahu will be removed from the post of Prime Minister of Israel. The deadline to form a coalition of legislators opposing the right-wing Netanyahu expires on Wednesday. In such a situation, intense negotiations for the post of Prime Minister of Israel have intensified.

The country is going through a crucial time

In a message, Netanyahu told the parties and leaders involved in the coup that the country was going through a “very critical time”. So nothing can be said about the future. He said that in this difficult time, the protesters should not take any unexpected step. At such crucial times, ideas coming for personal gain should be abandoned.

4 elections in 2 years

Let us know that 71-year-old Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, bribery and breach of trust. However the Prime Minister has always denied these allegations. The allegations caused a stir in Israeli politics. Israel has held four elections in the last two years and all of them have been undecided.

