ISRO Venus mission: ISRO ready for Venus after Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan finds traces of life on the hottest planet with these countries – isro prepares for the Venus shukrayaan mission as phosphine is discovered on the hottest planet hot in a revolutionary study

ISRO Venus mission: ISRO ready for Venus after Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan finds traces of life on the hottest planet

Bengaluru

Encouraged by Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is now preparing to send its mission to Venus. ISRO has proposed a mission to study Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system under Shukrayan-1. The atmosphere of Venus, the planet closest to Earth, is quite dense. The temperature on its surface reaches 470 ° C and the pressure here is 90 times higher than on Earth. Humans are far away, there is no way for a spaceship to get there in such a situation. However, based on recent studies, there are hints of the presence of life there.

What will be included in the mission?

In fact, Earth-like temperatures and pressures have been found 50 km above the surface of Venus. Scientists have also found microbes in this area. As part of the mission proposed by ISRO, the planet will be rotated and the chemistry of its atmosphere will be studied. The spacecraft between solar radiation and solar wind will be launched with ISRO’s most advanced GSLV Mark iii. India will have 16 and 7 international payloads on it, which will orbit Venus and study it for four years.

Important discovery on Venus this year

In September of this year, a team of international astronomers found phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus. Previously, the European Space Agency’s Venus Express mission received marks of ozone in the upper atmosphere in 2022. These are called biomarkers which indicate the sign of life on a planet.

Russia, France and Sweden meet

The VIRAL instrument (Venus Infrared Atmospheric Gas Linker) is being built in collaboration with the Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosomos and LATMOS Atmospheres, Scientific Research Center in France. At the same time, Sweden has also decided to join it now. It will provide a scientific tool for researching the planet. Swedish Ambassador to India Klaas Molin said the Swedish Institute for Space Physics (IRF) will support India in this area. This is IRF’s second collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).